Senior pitcher Ayden Schauer threw 5 1/3 innings and added two hits for Watertown’s baseball team in a 6-2 Badger Conference win over Reedsburg on Tuesday at WHS.

Schauer allowed one earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Senior reliever Steven Gates finished up in relief, allowing one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Watertown (3-0) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on senior center fielder Evan Sellnow’s two-run single. Six Goslings had at least one hit. Senior catcher Taylor Walter joined Schauer to lead the team with two hits each.

“We played well for the conditions and found a way to get the win,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “Ayden Schauer did a great job on the hill and Evan Sellnow had some timely hitting for us when we needed it. Solid way to start conference play.”

Schauer improved to 2-0 on the season.

“I felt like a had to battle hard on the mound today,” Schauer said. “Tough winds along with the cold weather made it very difficult on me today. I was fortunate enough to have all my pitches working for me today to get me out of some tough situations. I’m proud of how the team battled and how we were able to pull out the win.”

Watertown travels to face Sauk Prairie on Thursday.

WATERTOWN 6, REEDSBURG 2

Reedsburg 000 001 1 — 2 4 3

Watertown 020 130 X — 6 8 0

WP: Schauer

LP: Molitor

Reedsburg (ab-r-h-rbi) — Molitor 2-0-0-0, Brandt 3-0-1-0, Alonso 3-1-1-0, Oakes 4-0-0-0, Kreger 2-0-0-0, Sukup 2-0-0-0, Bruno 1-0-0-0, Thomspno 2-0-0-0, Southworth 2-1-2-0, Lindholm 1-0-0-0, Judd 2-0-0-0 Totals 24-2-4-0

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 3-0-0-0, Sellnow 4-0-1-2, Martin 3-1-1-0, Schauer 3-1-2-0, Walter 4-1-2-0, Walter 4-1-1-0, Clifford 3-1-1-1, Pfeifer 1-1-0-0, Kehl 2-0-0-0, Haumschild 0-0-0-0 Totals 27-6-8-2

2B — W (Schauer, Walter)

Pitching — HO: Molitor (R) 4 in 4, Honer (R) 3 in 1, Southworth (R) 1 in 1, Schauer (W) 2 in 5.1, Gates (W) 2 in 1.2. R: Molitor (R) 3, Honer (R) 3, Southworth (R) 0, Schauer (W) 1, Gates (W) 1. SO: Molitor (R) 3, Honer (R) 0, Southworth (R) 1, Schauer (W) 7, Gates (W) 2. BB: Molitor (R) 3, Honer (R) 2, Southworth (R) 0, Schauer (W) 5, Gates (W) 1

Recommended for you

Load comments