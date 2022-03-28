Watertown’s girls and boys track and field teams won a total of six events and captured both team titles at the Watertown Indoor Relays on Saturday.
“The indoor relays was our second meet of the season,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “Our main goals for this meet were to provide opportunities to learn more about our team (that is why we opened this meet to junior varsity and varsity athletes for the first time ever), remain healthy, and compete to the very best of our abilities. For the most part, we accomplished those goals.
“Most participating school, Including Watertown, were on spring break so teams were missing some athletes. From freshmen to seniors, rookies to veterans, our Goslings stepped up and competed with great effort and energy so adding team wins on the girls and boys sides were pleasant surprises.”
The Goslings won two events in girls competition to highlight their winning total of 88 points. Junior Mackenzie Chartier, senior Miah Nelson, freshman Shianne Vela and junior Kirsten Wiedmeyer won the 4-Lap relay in 1 minute, 38.98 seconds.
The girls shot put relay team of senior Riley Quinn, freshman Megan Doherty and sophomore Cadance Daniels won with a combined distance of 92 feet, 9 inches. Quinn had the top throw in the field (38-6 1/4) Doherty had the second best overall throw (33-3 1/4). Daniels added a 20-11 1/2 throw for the Goslings, who won by 13 feet, 5 inches.
Watertown’s girls earned second place finishes in four other events.
The 4-by-240 relay team of sophomore Rae Heier, Nelson, Vela and Wiedmeyer took second in 2:42.60. The 1,600 relay team of Heier, senior Katelyn Ivie, junior Emmaleigh Rein and freshman Kendra Glaznap placed second in 5:10.95. The 200 hurdle relay team of senior Alli Frommgen and freshmen Gracelyn Walter and Adrianna Griffin took second in 1:53.59. The other jump relay team of freshman Addison Maas (33-4 1/2 triple jump), Ivie (13-9 1/4 long jump) and Chartier (11-11 3/4 long jump) finished second with a combined distance of 57-3.
“Both 4-Lap relays were exciting races to watch,” Mertens said. “The girls relay won by 0.25 seconds and the boys relay won by 0.09 seconds. The athletes competed very well and it was fun to see our teammates’ energy and enthusiasm as they cheered the relays onto such close wins.”
Watertown’s boys won four events as part of a winning team score of 76 points.
The shot put relay team of seniors Caden Maas and Jaret Boehm and sophomore Alexander Helmke won with a combined distance of 121-8 3/4. Maas had the top throw in the field at 47-8 3/4 and his other two throws were both over 46 feet. Boehm had the second best overall throw of 43-11. Helmke’s best throw was 30-1.
“The boys and girls shot put relays continued their strong performances to capture event wins,” Mertens said.
The sprint medley relay team of seniors Jacob Narkis, Bradnon Glaznap and Ollie Meyers and Caden Rothschadl won by 27 seconds in 4:12.03. The 4-Lap Relay team of senior Adam Eckert, sophomore Nicholas Grover, Narkis and senior Christian Rhodes won by nine-tenths of a second in 1:21.86.
The 200 hurdles relay team of junior Benjamin Gifford, senior Logan Fuchs and freshman Slade Bohlman won by more than three seconds in 1:31.79. Gifford had the top time in the field of 28.30. Fuchs ran a 31.05. Bohlman ran a 32.44.
Watertown placed second in four other events.
The 55 meter dash relay team of Glaznap, junior James Babbs and Rhodes were second in 21.54. Glaznap had the top time in the field of 6.93. Babbs ran a 7.24. Rhodes ran a 7.37.
The 55 hurdles relay team of Gifford, Fuchs and Bohlman took second with a 29.87 time. Gifford had the top time with a 9.18. Fuchs ran a 10.34 and Bohlman ran a 10.35.
“The boys 200-meter hurdle relay ran well,” Mertens said. “Ben Gifford popped onto ninth on the school Top Ten List with his time of 28.30 seconds.
“The boys sprint medley relay pulled away during the race. It was fun to see them keep having that internal drive to keep pushing for faster.”
The high jump relay team was second with a combined height of 16-2. Senior Eric Chairez and Meyers each cleared 5-6 while senior Alex Vick cleared 5-2.
The other jump relay team was second with a distance of 71-5 3/4. Baabs had the best overall triple jump (36-1). Grover went 17-9 and Glaznap went 17-7 3/4 in the long jump.
“Winning a relay meet is challenging as it tests the depth of each team and also depends on numerous second, third, and lower place finishes,” Mertens said. “We celebrate the successes of this meet, but also understand that this is a step in the process as we continue to improve to be at our best later in the season.”
Watertown hosts an indoor invitational next Saturday.
Team scores — girls: Watertown 88, Waukesha South 78, Slinger 72, Randolph-Cambria/Friesland 72, Mayville 52, Chesterton Academy 16, St. Joan’s Antida 7
Team scores — boys: Watertown 76, Slinger 70, Waukesha South 70, Mayville 48, Randolph-Cambria/Friesland 12
