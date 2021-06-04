Jaylynn Benson had a hat trick as Sugar River finished off an undefeated Capitol Conference season with a 5-0 victory against the host Luther Prep girls soccer team on Thursday.
"Sugar River is the best team in the Capitol Conference for a reason," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "They are very skilled and have a great team concept. I thought we held our own for 85 minutes, holding a high-caliber team to a close game. There were a few goals at the end that doesn’t help describe how well we played most of the game."
The Raiders (11-1-1, 7-0-0 Capitol) scored first in the 26th minute on Francesca Schiro's unassisted goal. Benson scored in the 33rd minute to double the lead. Jenna Gentilli scored in the 51st minute before Benson scored in the 85th and 86th minute for the final margin.
"We had a few chances," Archer said. "Megan (Taucheck) had a shot at the end of the first half that was on its way into the far post until Sugar River’s keeper made a great diving save. Early in the second half Rachel (Schoeneck) had a great move around the outside defender, crossing it to her sister Katie (Schoeneck) who just missed a beautiful head finish over the goal.
"Our defense also played very well. The first goal was a cross that fell in, the second goal was one of the best played through balls I’ve seen this year that we just couldn’t stop."
LPS goalie Reba Schroeder made 12 saves. Sugar River's Morgan Thompson stopped three shots.
The Phoenix are 6-3-3 overall and went 3-1-3 in conference, tying for second place with Lake Mills, which was also 3-1-3.
Luther Prep plays at Lake Country Lutheran tonight at 7 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 5, LUTHER PREP 0
Belleville/NG 2 3 — 5
Luther Prep 0 0 — 0
First half — BNG: Schiro, 26:00; Benson (Jelle), 33:00.
Second half — BNG: Gentilli (Winterburn), 51:00; Benson (Leonard), 85:00; Benson (Leonard), 86:00.
Saves: BNG (Thompson) 3; LP (Schroeder) 12.
