LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills volleyball team topped host Lakeside Lutheran 25-23, 25-23, 25-21, staking claim to the early lead in the Capitol North standings.
The L-Cats (8-2, 3-0 Capitol) are now the lone unbeaten team one third of the way through conference play.
Lake Mills' Katie Borchert led the offense with 15 kills. Gabby Hack had a pair of blocks while Sydney Lewellin served three aces, adding 25 assists. Ava Belling dug out 19 shots.
"I am proud of how consistent my team played tonight," Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. "They came out strong and stuck together. Our defense did a great job of getting their hands on everything. Our front row did a great job at the net, getting touches off the block and they were aggressive offensively each set. Lakeside is a tough team and each set was close, I’m happy with how level-headed we played throughout the match."
For Lakeside (11-5, 2-1), Lily Schuetz and Ella DeNoyer finished with 10 kills apiece. DeNoyer also contributed 2.5 blocks while Lydia Bilitz had three aces, Olivia Bartels totaled 23 assists and Cheyenne Johnson registered 21 digs.
"Lake Mills played very well tonight," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "They have good hitters and they came out swinging hard. Sydney is a dynamic setter and even though I felt like we did a good job of getting them out of system, she did a great job of putting up hittable balls. The experience they have on their team is evident. Our team is still learning and growing.
"While we are able to show moments of playing really well, we still have too many moments of being unsure. We have to be able to overcome that and play confidently and consistently against good teams. I believe we have some great talent in each position, but we need to be able to put that all together. Good games like this allow us to see exactly where we need to improve, and we have a lot of season left to get better."
WATERLOO 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo swept the Cambridge volleyball team 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 in a Capitol South match on Thursday.
Taylor Stenklyft had 15 assists for the Blue Jays. Mayah Holzhueter tallied six kills, Saveea Freeland had eight digs and Emma Nottestad notched two blocks.
For the Pirates, Sophia Schneider served three aces, also contributing 16 assists. Kamden Fitzgerald dug out 10 shots, Quinnly Hush had a block and Rylee Duessler had 13 kills.
"The girls came out strong in the first set, building an early lead on strong serving from Sophia Schneider and aggressive hitting by Rylee Duessler," Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said.
"Cambridge came out with a bit more fire the second 2 sets and stepped up their passing and were able to get some touches on our attack. We were missing our starting Libero tonight and Senior Kamden Fitzgerald stepped in nicely along with Madelyn Ponti at defensive specialist to keep a lot of rallies going throughout the match.
"It was back and forth early in the third set we got a nice contribution from Allie Fitzgerald as she notched 3 kills at key points in the set."
