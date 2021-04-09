Sabercats compete in softball, baseball

The Maranatha Baptist University softball team was swept by Cardinal Stritch, 13-0 and 22-0, in a doubleheader at Brandt-Quirk Park on Saturday.

Erin Yancey, Krysten Lawver and Ashley Nerat each had hits in the first game. MBU (3-7) was no-hit in the second game, surrendering 12 second-inning runs.

The Sabercats host Finlandia for a doubleheader on April 16 starting at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

The Maranatha Baptist University baseball team fell to 0-6 overall after being swept at Rockford University on Tuesday.

MBU lost the opener 27-0 before a 16-0 decision in the finale.

Rockford (7-9) piled up 25 hits in the first tilt.

Maranatha had one hit in each game.

The Sabercats travel to face Trinity Int’l in Deerfield, Ill., for a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m.

