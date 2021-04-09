The Maranatha Baptist University softball team was swept by Cardinal Stritch, 13-0 and 22-0, in a doubleheader at Brandt-Quirk Park on Saturday.
Erin Yancey, Krysten Lawver and Ashley Nerat each had hits in the first game. MBU (3-7) was no-hit in the second game, surrendering 12 second-inning runs.
The Sabercats host Finlandia for a doubleheader on April 16 starting at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University baseball team fell to 0-6 overall after being swept at Rockford University on Tuesday.
MBU lost the opener 27-0 before a 16-0 decision in the finale.
Rockford (7-9) piled up 25 hits in the first tilt.
Maranatha had one hit in each game.
The Sabercats travel to face Trinity Int’l in Deerfield, Ill., for a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.