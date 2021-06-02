ORFORDVILLE — Gavin Thimm went the distance and struck out 10 and Hustisford/Dodgeland stole eight bases in an 8-3 Trailways South baseball win over Parkview on Tuesday.
Brody Thimm stole three bases while Gavin Thimm stole two. Braxton Kohn had two RBIs for Hustisford/Dodgeland (6-11, 4-4 in conference).
HUSTY/DODGELAND 8, PARKVIEW 3
Husty/Dodge 000 600 2 — 8 5 2
Parkview 002 010 0 — 3 2 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (G. Thimm W, 7-2-3-1-10-3), P (Pulaski L, 5-4-6-5-7-2, Simonson 2-1-2-0-3-4)
Leading hitters — HD (Kohn 2BI, Kaemmerer RBI), P (Pulaski RBI
