Gavin Thimm

Hustisford/Dodgeland junior pitcher Gavin Thimm delivers during a recent game at Deerfield. Thimm earned the complete-game decision for Hustisford/Dodgeland in an 8-3 win at Parkview on Tuesday. Thimm allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks over seven innings.

 Kevin Wilson

ORFORDVILLE — Gavin Thimm went the distance and struck out 10 and Hustisford/Dodgeland stole eight bases in an 8-3 Trailways South baseball win over Parkview on Tuesday.

Brody Thimm stole three bases while Gavin Thimm stole two. Braxton Kohn had two RBIs for Hustisford/Dodgeland (6-11, 4-4 in conference).

HUSTY/DODGELAND 8, PARKVIEW 3

Husty/Dodge 000 600 2 — 8 5 2

Parkview 002 010 0 — 3 2 4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (G. Thimm W, 7-2-3-1-10-3), P (Pulaski L, 5-4-6-5-7-2, Simonson 2-1-2-0-3-4)

Leading hitters — HD (Kohn 2BI, Kaemmerer RBI), P (Pulaski RBI

