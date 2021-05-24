LAKE MILLS -- McKenna Grossman and Syd Schwartz each hit two-run home runs as the Lake Mills softball team beat visiting Belleville 16-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.

The L-Cats (15-2) scored seven times in the first inning en route to their 10th straight victory and Tessa Kottwitz was 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

Ellie Evenson, Schwartz, Ava Klienfelt and Belle Topel all had two-hit games.

Taylor Roughen earned the decision, tossing three no-hit innings while striking out eight. Avery Chilson allowed only a lone single in the fifth, which broke up a combined no-hit bid, while fanning five.

Schwartz, who had three RBIs, and Evenson had run-scoring hits in the opening inning. Grossman then capped the frame with a two-out blast to center. Schwartz made it 9-0 with a shot to center with no down in the second.

Taylor Wollin drove in a pair of runs and scored three times.

The L-Cats host Lodi today at 5 p.m.

LAKE MILLS 16, BELLEVILLE 0 (5)

Belleville  000  00  —  0  1  2

Lake Mills  744  1x  —  16  14  0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Prochaska (L; 2.1-13-15-12-2-6), Kittleson (1.2-1-1-1-1-3); LM: Roughen (W; 3-0-0-0-8-0), Chilson (2-1-0-0-5-0).

Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 4x4, Evenson 2x3, Schwartz 2x2 (HR), Klienfelt 2x2, Topel 2x4, Grossman (HR).

