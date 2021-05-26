JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays batted back from a 7-3 deficit to earn a close Trailways South win over visiting Hustisford/Dodgeland on Tuesday.
Johnson Creek (11-5, 6-0 in conference) entered the bottom of the sixth inning down 7-6 and scored two runs to take the lead.
Bella Herman pitched a complete game, striking out 11 batters and also singled twice to score two runs. Hannah Budig finished with a triple, single and a walk, scoring three of the team’s eight runs. Lexi Swanson collected a three-hit day and also scored twice in the victory.
Mya Schreier put Dodgeland/Hustisford (6-7, 3-3) ahead in the second inning with a two out grand slam, the first ever for her. Schreier finished 2-for- with four RBIs Autumn Soter went 3-for-4 with a double.
"We played a great game tonight, had some great plays, some great at-bats but couldn't hold the lead," Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said.
"Kira Schall had a great night in the circle scattering 12 hits. One of our best games of the year. They never give up and continue to strive to get better-I love that about them."
JOHNSON CREEK 8, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 7
Dodge/Husty 041 200 0 — 7 7 0
Johnson Creek 210 212 X — 8 11 0
