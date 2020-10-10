Trojans fall to Chiefs

JUNEAU — Jaren Deering rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and Barrett Witt threw for two scores to lead Wisconsin Dells to a 40-0 win over Dodgeland on Friday.

Senior running back Andrew Benzing rushed 18 times for 123 yards for Dodgeland (0-1). Sy Otte led the Trojan defense with six total tackles. Benzing added five.

Dodgeland hosts Palmyra-Eagle next Friday.

WISCONSIN DELLS 40, DODGELAND 0

Wis. Dells 20 0 7 13 — 40

Dodgeland 0 0 0 0 — 0

W D

First downs 18 14

By rush 16 12

By pass 2 0

By penalty 0 2

Yards rushing (att-yds.) 37-253 42-217

Yards passing 43 0

Attempts 4 3

Completions 4 0

Had intercepted 0 2

Total yards 296 217

Penalties, yards 4-45 5-30

Fumbles, lost 1-1 3-3

WD — Greendeer 11 pass from Witt (Amaya kick)

WD — Backhaus recovers fumble in end zone (kick blocked)

WD — Deering 9 run (Amaya kick)

WD — Slack 16 pass from Witt (Amaya kick)

WD — Buss 2 run (kick failed)

WD — Mets 5 run (Amaya kick)

Individual stats — Wisconsin Dells passing Witt 4-4-43, receiving Slack 1-16, rushing Deering 10-90. Dodgeland passing Brugger 0-3-0, 2 int., rushing Benzing 18-123

Load comments