JUNEAU — Jaren Deering rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and Barrett Witt threw for two scores to lead Wisconsin Dells to a 40-0 win over Dodgeland on Friday.
Senior running back Andrew Benzing rushed 18 times for 123 yards for Dodgeland (0-1). Sy Otte led the Trojan defense with six total tackles. Benzing added five.
Dodgeland hosts Palmyra-Eagle next Friday.
WISCONSIN DELLS 40, DODGELAND 0
Wis. Dells 20 0 7 13 — 40
Dodgeland 0 0 0 0 — 0
W D
First downs 18 14
By rush 16 12
By pass 2 0
By penalty 0 2
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 37-253 42-217
Yards passing 43 0
Attempts 4 3
Completions 4 0
Had intercepted 0 2
Total yards 296 217
Penalties, yards 4-45 5-30
Fumbles, lost 1-1 3-3
WD — Greendeer 11 pass from Witt (Amaya kick)
WD — Backhaus recovers fumble in end zone (kick blocked)
WD — Deering 9 run (Amaya kick)
WD — Slack 16 pass from Witt (Amaya kick)
WD — Buss 2 run (kick failed)
WD — Mets 5 run (Amaya kick)
Individual stats — Wisconsin Dells passing Witt 4-4-43, receiving Slack 1-16, rushing Deering 10-90. Dodgeland passing Brugger 0-3-0, 2 int., rushing Benzing 18-123
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.