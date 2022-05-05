Longtime Winneconne High School Band Instructor and varsity wrestling coach Don Hale has recently been nominated for a prestigious induction into the National Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame this month.
This is a true honor and one that is only extended to those that have given decade of hard work and dedication to the sport of wrestling.
Coach Hale will receive a personalized monogrammed coat and a personalized National Wrestling Hall of Fame (NWHofF) Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Funds collected support preserving the legacy of wrestling at the NWHofF Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma and Waterloo, Iowa.
Hale was born in Watertown, Wisconsin, son of Wayne and Emmaline Hale. He attended Juneau High School (currently Dodgeland High School) and graduated in 1967. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned a Bachelor of Music degree in 1971.
After graduation, Hale accepted a position as Middle School Band Director in the Winneconne school system. In 1983, he earned his Master of Arts degree in Oshkosh. The same year, Hale became the Winneconne High School Band Director.
In high school, Hale was very active in music and other activities. He served on the yearbook staff, school newspaper, forensics and as President of the Student Council. Hale was also a Badger Boys State Representative. Hale was active in athletics, participating in wrestling, football, track, and baseball.
Hale started the Middle School wrestling program at Winneconne in his first year of teaching. He coached middle school track for several years. After coaching as the High School Assistant for two years, Hale became Winneconne’s Head Wrestling Coach in 1977 until he retired from coaching in 2004. He also started the Winneconne Youth Wrestling Club.
During his coaching career in Winneconne, his teams recorded 170 dual meet wins. Hale was also blessed to coach 38 Conference Champions and 15 state qualifiers. Hale also coached three state champions including 2004 Wisconsin Wrestler of the Year, Dallas Herbst, who went on to become an All-American at the University of Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Chapter inductions ceremony on Sunday, May 15 at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
