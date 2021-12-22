WEST ALLIS — Braden Holleman’s fifth place finish at 182 pounds led Watertown’s wrestlers at the E.H. Stech Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Holleman (16-3) finished 4-2 at the tournament with three decisions and one pin.
“Braden wrestled very well this weekend and saw some tough kids,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said.
“The coaches are very encouraged by the intensity that he’s putting out there, and how well he is doing against wrestlers with far more experience than he has. A few minor adjustments, and he will continue to improve as the year unfolds. It’s a great position to see our sophomore in as his confidence continues to build, and his experience expands.”
Ryan Bergman went 2-2 with a major decision and a decision at 145. His record is 10-7.
Mason Fritsche also finished 2-2 with a decision and a technical fall at 160 to move his record to 11-6.
Owen Sjoberg scored one pin at 170. His record is 10-6.
Eric Chairez went 2-2 at 220 with two pins to move his record to 8-8.
“It would’ve been really nice to have come to the tournaments with the full lineup, but it is winter in Wisconsin, in the midst of crazy protocols and frustrations, and we were certainly not the only team in the situation,” Logan said.
“Having said that with her fall lineup and kids in the right spot, it would’ve been a very different experience for everyone. Despite the drama, I felt that we made some great strides this weekend, and as a coaching staff we have certainly identified areas that we need to improve as a team and that gives us some tangibles to work with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.