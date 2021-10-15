LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team fell to visiting Luther Prep 25-10, 28-26, 26-24 in a Capitol North match on Thursday to close out the regular season.
Ella DeNoyer led the Warriors (26-11, 6-4 Capitol) with 11 kills, three aces. Lily Schuetz had two aces and two blocks. Marissa Duddeck finished with 1.5 blocks while Olivia Bartels registered 23 assists. Cheyenne Johnson notched 19 digs.
For Luther Prep, Emma Bortulin contributed 17 kills and two aces. Sam Fisch tallied 14 kills. Andrea Bortulin also served two aces, adding 20 assists, while Molly Fitzsimmons totaled 16 assists. Anna Kieselhorst produced 21 digs.
“This was definitely a big win for us to end our season,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said.
“We needed this win to tie for second with Lakeside in conference and to give us confidence going into our first play off game. The girls did a great job of keeping their composure and finishing the close games. We knew we’d have close games and we really wanted to focus on just finishing when it came down to the end.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in their WIAA Division 2 bracket and host 11th-seeded Delavan-Darien on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regional quarterfinals.
The Phoenix drew a No. 5 seed and host 12th-seeded Jefferson on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the quarters.
