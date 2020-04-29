The Rock Valley Conference won’t be taking advantage of the 30 contact days that the WIAA approved earlier in April.
Rock Valley Conference commissioner Ray Vance said the conference’s athletic directors met via teleconference Friday to discuss it.
“We did end up declining to use those days,” Vance said. “We met in the afternoon, and earlier the superintendents had met and given us the directive that the RVC wouldn’t be taking part in the 30 days.”
The measure was essentially enacted to give seniors one final opportunity to suit up in high school. No end-of-season WIAA tournaments would be held, and the mini-season would be played mostly in the month of July.
Whitewater athletic director Justin Crandall said the complexities of preparing coaches for a July season were too great to explore an abbreviated season. Teams can still practice and even play games during the July period, but a formal conference season or a formal tournament will not be sponsored by the conference.
“This means there will be no activities sponsored by the conference as a whole,” Jefferson athletic director Steve Gee said. “Each school that is a member of the conference will decide individually how they would like to approach the 30-day window.
“Until we move through some of the gateways in the Badger Bounce Back plan (from Gov. Tony Evers), we are not making any plans at Jefferson.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the outlook for other conferences including the Big Eight, Badger and Capitol Conferences looked gloomy as well for any formal conference slates.
Vance said budgetary concerns also played a factor.
“The budgets are done as of June 30,” Vance said. “So what that means is the money that’s needed to run the sports during those 30 days is going to come from sports for next year. I just think there were a lot of problems with that plan. We would all love to see the seniors be able to play once more, but all of the athletic directors that I spoke to were in the same boat.”
Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said Friday — before reports of a 30-day schedule being a non-starter by the Rock Valley Conference — that he was looking forward to practicing with players in July to make up for a lost season.
“I’m looking forward to that July period to work with players and get that foundation of fundamentals established,” Fetherston said.
Whether they’ll get those opportunities remains to be seen. Whether the pandemic stalls out, remains to be seen.
“It’s unfortunate that we aren’t able to give these student athletes some type of spring season,” Crandall said. “I think as a conference, we tried to back schedules up as much as possible leaving a hope that we could get some contests in. Unfortunately, our current circumstances and time frame won’t allow it.”
