Watertown swimmers win Kiel Invitational Kevin Wilson Sep 20, 2021 KIEL — Watertown's girls swim team won the Kiel Invitational with 512 points on Saturday.The 200 medley relay team of Raigan Good, Addie Schuch, Rae Heier and Hailey Mauel won in 2 minutes, 6.35 seconds.Maura Prochaska won the 200 freestyle in 2:21.14 while Good took fourth in 2:28.57.Hailey Mauel and Ava-Lynn Clyde took third and fourth in the 50 freestyle in 27.84 and 31.14, respectively.''Heier won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.34 while Prochaska took second in 1:09.77. Mauel finished fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:03.99.The 200 freestyle team of Prochaska, Olesya Kazina, Good and Heier won in 1:55.64.Good placed third in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.19. Schuch took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.41).The 400 freestyle relay team of Mauel, Prochaska, Kazina and Herer won in 4:11.78.Team scores: Watertown 512, Two Rivers/Roncalli 425, Berlin-Green Lake 333, Clintonville 210, Kiel 164
