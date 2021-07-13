Seven Goslings were recognized in Badger South all-conference baseball voting held recently.
Making the first team were juniors Taylor Walter, Brady Martin and Damon Lee. Juniors Evan Sellnow, Ayden Schauer, Connor Lehman and Nathan Kehl each received honorable mention.
Walter led the Goslings in batting average (.397), total hits (29), doubles (6) and runs scored (19). He tied for the team in home runs with two.
“Taylor is a great defensive catcher and either hit leadoff or fifth for us all season,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “He led our team behind the plate and in nearly all offensive categories. He is only going to get better.”
Martin batted .294 for the Goslings. He led the team in RBIs (15) and was second in total hits (20).
“Brady was our 3 hitter and third baseman this year,” Cashin said. “Great middle of the lineup hitter with a ton of pop in his bat. He continued to improve as the season went on and I can’t wait to see what he will be able to do his senior year.”
Lee led the pitching staff in innings logged with 40 1/3 for the season. He posted a 5-3 record, allowing 21 runs (17 earned) on 33 hits with 42 strikeouts and 21 walks for an earned run average of 1.339.
“Damon had a great year as one of our top two pitchers in the rotation,” Cashin said. “He pitched a lot of our big games and won or put us in a great spot to win all the games he started.”
Sellnow had the second best batting average (.319) and was second in total hits (22).
“Evan is an extremely talented player that had a good year and will only get better as he continues to play this summer and I believe he will be one of the top players in the state next season,” Cashin said.
Lehman finished fourth on the team in batting average (.311) and had 14 hits.
“Connor played second base for us and was our second leadoff for most of the season,” Cashin said. “He has a great baseball IQ and was a great leader for us the whole year.”
Schauer posted a 3-2 record with two saves on the mound. Over 39 innings, he allowed 22 runs (11 earned) on 35 hits with 26 strikeouts and 24 walks for an ERA of 1.974. At the plate, he had 15 hits, 11 RBIs and scored 11 runs.
“Ayden played shortstop for us and was our other top pitcher in conference games,” Cashin said. “He is a really good all around baseball player who will be another player in our program with a huge upside next season.”
Kehl hit .293 and finished with 17 hits and 10 RBIs. The right fielder made two stellar 9-2 putouts and several other highlight reel plays in the field.
“Nathan is a great defensive outfielder and changed games for us out there,” Cashin said. “He ended up leading off for us in the second half of the year and doing a great job in that spot.”
Milton won the conference with a 13-1 record, followed by Watertown and Edgewood each at 9-5, Monona Grove and Oregon each at 8-6, Fort Atkinson at 5-9, Monroe at 4-10 and Stoughton at 0-14.
2021 Badger South
All-Conference
First team
Benjamin Newton, Edgewood, Sr.
James Hackworthy, Edgewod, Sr.
Ethan Heagney, Fort Atkinson, Sr.
Alec Campbell, Milton, Jr.
Jack Campion, Milton, Jr.
Ian Lilla, Milton, Sr.
Evan Jackson, Milton, Sr.
Dylan Matuszak, Monona Grove, Sr.
Tyler Soule, Oregon, Jr.
Spencer Buskager, Oregon, Sr.
Taylor Walter, Watertown, Jr.
Brady Martin, Watertown, Jr.
Damon Lee, Watertown, Jr.
Second Team
Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood, Jr.
Dane Brost, Fort Atkinson, Sp.
Luke Hessenauer, Milton, Sr.
Garrett Daskam, Milton, Sr.
Charlie Terrill, Milton, Sr.
Owen Holcomb, Milton, Sp.
Broden Jackson, Milton, Fr.
Hayden Echols, Monona Grove, Sr.
Evan Beyer, Monroe, Sr.
Tyler Matley, Monroe, Sr.
Charles Briggs, Monroe, Jr.
Andy Niaves, Oregon, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Chase Koch, Edgewood, Jr.
Henry Bishop, Edgewood. Fr.
Joseph Hartlieb, Edgewood, Jr.
James Vander Mause, Fort Atkinson, Sr.
Ryan Schoenherr, Fort Atkinson, Jr.
Mason Havens, Milton, Sr.
Matt Klonsinski, Monona Grove, Sr.
Sean Daughtery, Monona Grove, Sr.
Henry Brukwicki, Monore, Jr.
Max Golembiewski, Monore, Sr.
Preston Ambrose, Monroe, Sr.
Jack Walter, Oregon, Jr.
Ryan Panzer, Oregon, Jr.
Jared McGuire, Stoughton, Sr.
Evan Sellnow, Watertown, Jr.
Ayden Schauer, Watertown, Jr.
Connor Lehman, Watertown, Jr.
Nathan Kehl, Watertown, Jr.
Player of the Year — Alec Campbell, Milton
Pitcher of the Year — Evan Jackson, Milton
Coach of the Year — Chris Agnew, Milton
