JEFFERSON -- Senior Julia Ball hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run third inning as Jefferson's softball team routed Evansville 12-0 in a Rock Valley game at Riverfront Park on Monday.
Ball's one-out shot to center on an 0-2 pitch from Evansville's Haley Ross made it 8-0. Senior Aidyn Messmann and freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Ashlyn Enke each had run-scoring singles to cap the double-digit rally for the Eagles (12-1, 11-1 RVC).
Dempsey struck out five over three innings of one-hit ball, allowing just a single while walking one, to pick up the decision. Dempsey struck out the side in the first and retired the first eight hitters she faced. Freshman reliever Breleigh Mengel fanned three in two shutout frames.
Messmann had an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first and Ball made it 2-0 Eagles with a run-scoring single in the second. Jefferson, which won its ninth straight game, had nine hits and sent 15 hitters to the dish in the third.
Sophomore Lily Fairfield -- the team's No. 2 hitter -- went 3-for-4 and scored three times. Leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, a senior, had two hits. Ball finished 3-for-3 while Messmann and Enke, who scored twice, had two hits apiece.
Ross allowed 12 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits over four innings in the loss.
The Eagles travel to face McFarland today at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.