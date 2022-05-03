JEFFERSON -- Senior Julia Ball hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run third inning as Jefferson's softball team routed Evansville 12-0 in a Rock Valley game at Riverfront Park on Monday.

Ball's one-out shot to center on an 0-2 pitch from Evansville's Haley Ross made it 8-0. Senior Aidyn Messmann and freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Ashlyn Enke each had run-scoring singles to cap the double-digit rally for the Eagles (12-1, 11-1 RVC).

Dempsey struck out five over three innings of one-hit ball, allowing just a single while walking one, to pick up the decision. Dempsey struck out the side in the first and retired the first eight hitters she faced. Freshman reliever Breleigh Mengel fanned three in two shutout frames.

Messmann had an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first and Ball made it 2-0 Eagles with a run-scoring single in the second. Jefferson, which won its ninth straight game, had nine hits and sent 15 hitters to the dish in the third.

Sophomore Lily Fairfield -- the team's No. 2 hitter -- went 3-for-4 and scored three times. Leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, a senior, had two hits. Ball finished 3-for-3 while Messmann and Enke, who scored twice, had two hits apiece.

Ross allowed 12 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits over four innings in the loss.

The Eagles travel to face McFarland today at 5 p.m.

JEFFERSON 12,

EVANSVILLE 0 (5)

Evansville 000 00 -- 0 1 2

Jefferson 11(10) 0x -- 12 13 1

Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 2x4, Fairfield 3x4 (2B, 3B), Ai. Messmann 2x3, Enke 2x3, Ball 3x3 (HR).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- E: Ross L; 4-13-12-8-1-2; J: Dempsey W; 3-1-0-0-5-1, Mengel 2-0-0-0-3-0.

Recommended for you

Load comments