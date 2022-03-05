WAUKESHA -- AJ Bender's late 3-point shot would have sent shockwaves through the high school basketball world.
Unfortunately for the L-Cats, the attempt, which was right on line, hit the back rim and went begging at the buzzer.
Bender scored a career- and game-high 28 points and the ninth-seeded Lake Mills boys basketball team nearly overcame top-seeded Catholic Memorial in a 56-55 loss during Friday's WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal in Waukesha.
"Everyone in the gym thought it was going in with how he was shooting it," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said.
Bender hit five of his six 3-pointers after halftime, scoring 19 points in the second period. The L-Cats found found themselves down 39-23 after the Crusaders open the second half with seven straight points.
Slowly but surely, Lake Mills chipped away and found itself with a chance at the end.
"We took good care of the ball and made sure to get shots every trip," Hicklin said of the second-half rally. "AJ was making lots of plays and Liam was hitting big shots in second half.
"We were running our stuff and getting shots every time, which was important. We also took our time and made them defend, waiting for good looks each time. Thought we did a great job with shot selection tonight."
Junior guard Liam Carrigan added 13 points for the the L-Cats, including a late 3 on an assist from Bender, and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten contributed nine points.
Bender then buried a 3 to make it 55-all with 17 seconds left. CMH junior guard Antwan Burnes-Jones was fouled with roughly five seconds left. He missed the first and connected on the second for the final margin.
The L-Cats rushed it up to halfcourt and called timeout, setting up the final possession.
"Our guys showed a lot of poise tonight, and we're very proud of them for that," Hicklin said.
Junior small forward Ben Goedheer led CMH (16-9) with 14 points and junior wing Bennett McCormick added 10.
Lake Mills finishes the season 11-15 and now says goodbye to its two seniors, Ethan Foster and Noah Radloff.
"Proud of this team for the growth they've shown from the beginning of season to the end," Hicklin said. "The team we put on the floor versus Deerfield in the opener doesn't look like the team that took Catholic Memorial down to wire in a regional semifinal. Couldn't be prouder of their leap forward. They came to work every day.
"We told Ethan and Noah that a lot of the young guys on this team are going to have a lot of success in the future and they should feel apart of it. They showed what it means to work hard in practice. Seniors aren't always comfortable with underclassmen getting more shots. Our two seniors wanted to be good teammates and came each day to get better. That will be their legacy is welcoming in the younger guys and showing them the ropes.
"Ethan has been apart of a special two-year run for us from the highs of a state tournament berth last year to being on an under .500 team when you're still learning this year. He was a steady kid. You knew you were getting the same thing out of Ethan every day. You just knew what to expect."
The Crusaders face fourth-seeded Racine St. Catherine's in Saturday's regional final.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 56,
LAKE MILLS 55
Lake Mills 23 32 -- 55
Catholic Memorial 32 24 -- 56
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm tp) -- Rguig 1 0-1 2, Stenbroten 4 0-0 9, Bender 9 4-4 28, Foster 1 1-1 3, Carrigan 4 1-2 13. Totals 19 6-8 55.
Catholic Memorial -- Burns-Jones 3 3-4 9, Riley 1 0-0 2, Kober 2 1-2 5, McGlothlin 1 0-0 2, Pendleton 3 0-0 8, Morawski 2 2-2 6, McCormick 5 0-0 10, Goedheer 6 2-3 14. Totals 23 8-11 56.
3-point goals -- LM (Bender 6, Carrigan 4, Stenbroten 1) 11; CM (Pendleton 2) 2.
Total fouls -- LM 13, CM 11.
BIG FOOT 72,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47
LAKE MILLS -- Postseason basketball has a way of bringing about the unlikeliest of heroes.
Eli Gerdes, a junior guard who averages just under five points per game, hit six 3-pointers and led sixth-seeded Big Foot past third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 72-47 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday.
Gerdes entered play having hit five 3s total in the last eight games. The Chiefs, meanwhile, average 5.5 made 3s a game and connected on 13 in their upset victory.
"It was nothing our team was doing wrong," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Big Foot had every answer and had numerous kids hitting shots where there wasn't much we could do."
Gus Foster chipped in 20 points for Big Foot, which went 8-for-13 from 3 in the first half, and Hudson Torrez added 12.
The Warriors led in the early going and were within 35-32 at the break. The Chiefs (16-10) had a six-point edge in the second half when Lakeside junior guard Levi Birkholz, who scored a game-leading 25 points, got a steal that led to a breakaway. Birkholz was whistled for a charge on a bang-bang play at the other end, negating a score and keeping momentum on the side of the Chiefs.
Big Foot then hit 3-pointers on back-to-back trips sandwiched around a Lakeside turnover, upping its lead to 12 points in the process. With the advantage in double-digits, the Chiefs switched to zone and forced Lakeside into perimeter shots. The Warriors, who hit only four 3s, struggled against the zone despite getting good shots as guys started to press offensively down the stretch, according to Jahns.
The Warriors (16-9) lost six of their final eight games after opening the season 14-3.
"We have a lot of kids coming back next year," Jahns said. "They have seen how hard it is to win and the hard work it takes. It's tough to deal with the emotion for seniors playing their last game this time of the year. For us, Jameson Schmidt was our lone senior.
"We had a good season, but we built lasting memories and friendships too. We'll always be a basketball team wherever we go and whatever we do. I love winning and thrills that go with it. I also love coming to the gym and being with high school kids who give you everything they've got along with their heart and soul.
"There's always that sadness when the season ends. We'll soon think about all the great joys the season provided. In a few days, that's what will dominate our thoughts."
The Chiefs host 10th-seeded Greendale Martin Luther, which upset second-seeded East Troy 53-40, in Saturday's regional final.
BIG FOOT 72,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47
Big Foot 35 37 -- 72
Lakeside 32 15 -- 47
Big Foot (fg fta-ftm tp) -- Torrez 5 0-0 12, Gerdes 7 1-2 21, Penniman 2 0-0 6, Schmitz 3 0-0 7, Foster 7 4-4 20, Wilson 2 2-4 6. Totals 26 7-10 72.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Griffin 1 0-0 2, Lauber 3 4-4 12, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 9 5-7 25, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-11 47.
3-point goals -- BF (Gerdes 6, Torrez 2, Penniman 2, Foster 2, Schmitz 1) 13; LL (Birkholz 2, Lauber 2) 4.
Total fouls -- BF 16, LL 11.
