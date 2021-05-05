STOUGHTON — Damon Lee and Steven Gates combined on a three-hit shutout as Watertown’s baseball team defeated Stoughton 2-0 in a Badger South game on Tuesday.
Lee started for Watertown and threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking two. Gates earned the win with four innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits while striking out four with no walks.
Watertown (2-1 overall and in conference) broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning. Ayden Schauer drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a base hit by Brady Martin, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch.
The Goslings added an insurance run in the seventh. Nathan Durvernell led off with a line drive single to right, stole second and advanced to third on Taylor Walter’s base hit to center. Durvernell scored on a double steal.
Gates retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh including two strikeouts to end it.
“It was a great game,” Gates said. “We fought well. I was feeling good on the mound and kept the runners close, and had a ton of support from the team.”
Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin praised his young team for pulling this one out late.
“We had to battle all night, and their starter did a good job of getting us behind in counts,” Cashin said. “Damon Lee and Steven Gates did a great job for us and allowed our offense to have an off night. We are still figuring a lot of things out and will continue to improve.”
Watertown hosts Stoughton to close out the series on Friday at 5 p.m.
WATERTOWN 2,
STOUGHTON 0
Watertown 000 001 1 — 2 5 1
Stoughton 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
WP: Gates
LP: Blaney
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 4-0-2-0, Sellnow 4-0-0-0, Schauer 2-1-0-0, Martin 4-0-1-0, Clifford 3-0-0-0, Schneider 3-0-1-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Pfeifer 2-0-0-0, Durvernell 1-1-1-0 Totals 27-2-5-0
Stoughton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Carpenter 3-0-1-0, Blaney 2-0-0-0, Shore 2-0-0-0, Jemilo 3-0-0-0, Christianson 3-0-1-0, Anderson 3-0-1-0, Hart 3-0-0-0, Charleston 3-0-0-0, McGuire 1-0-0-0, Stokstad 0-0-0-0 Totals 23-0-3-0
Pitching — HO: Lee (W) 1 in 3, Gates (W) 2 in 4, Blaney (S) 3 in 6, Hansen (S) 2 in 1. R: Lee (W) 0, Gates (W) 0, Blaney (S) 1, Hansen (S) 1. SO: Lee (W) 1, Gates (W) 4, Blaney (S) 5, Hansen (S) 3. BB: Lee (W) 2, Gates (W) 1, Blaney (S) 4, Hansen (S) 0
