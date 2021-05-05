POYNETTE — Junior Jackson Heiman was 4-for-4 with six RBI and the Luther Prep baseball team beat host Poynette 13-1 in a five-inning Capitol North game on Tuesday.
“We got off to a slow start offensively but were very sharp defensively all game,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “It was great to see how focused we were.
“Jackson Heiman had a huge day for us at the plate. Every one of his four hits were hard line shots which produced six RBIs. Junior Kyle Schupmann provided a lot of offense in the top half of the order with three hits and a double. The rest of the team was spraying the ball all over the field, which is something we have been working very hard on doing.”
Senior starting pitcher Elijah Shevey earned the decision for LPS (3-2, 2-1 Capitol North) after working three innings, striking out three and allowing one earned on three hits while walking none.
“Elijah Shevey cruised through the first three innings,” Kiecker explained. “He was around the plate with all his pitches and on a pitch count so with a comfortable lead we went to sophomore Parker Winghart to finish the game out. He had some control issues but finished strong by only facing three batters in the fifth.”
The Phoenix broke the came open with a six-run third inning. Schupmann got the party started with an RBI base knock before the team scored another on an error. A run-scoring double by Marcus Winkel followed by a run-scoring single by Heiman upped the margin to 4-0. Owen Ernest then had a two RBI double to left.
Schupmann and Heiman had run-scoring singles as the lead swelled to 9-1 after four frames.
“Overall, I am very pleased with the progress this team is making to this point,” Kiecker said. “We will need to put everything together when we face a tough Columbus team on Thursday.”
Luther Prep travels to face Columbus on Thursday at 5 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 13,
POYNETTE 1 (5)
Luther Prep 006 34 — 13 14 0
Poynette 001 00 — 1 3 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Shevey (W; 3-3-1-1-3-0), Winghart (2-0-0-0-1-2); P: Radewan (L; 3-9-7-6-2-2), McCormick (2-5-6-6-0-4).
Leading hitters — LP: Shevey 3x4 (2B, 3R), Schupmann 3x4 (3R, 3BI, 2B), Heiman 4x4 (1R, 6BI) Cox (2B), Ernest (2B), Winkel (2B).
P: Keller (2B), Horne (2B).
