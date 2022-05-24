Postseason tennis got under way on Monday. Watertown’s boys tennis team enjoyed the chance to kick things off on the home court.
“It was nice,” Watertown senior Jake Olszewski said. “There was a little bit more pressure, I would say, because it’s our home court. We’ve had friends from school that have come over from their study halls, or they just decided to skip. I am glad we were able to deliver, especially when we had more spectators.”
Olszewski and senior teammate Eli Zubke lived up to their No. 2 seed at No. 1 doubles, defeating seventh seeded West Bend West seniors Thane Kilbourn and Nolan Schlass 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the Appleton East sectional on Thursday.
Second-seeded Watertown senior Dylan Geske also advanced at No. 1 singles, defeating seventh-seeded Fond du Lac senior Carter Mittlestead 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Watertown finished third at the tournament, with the Goslings advancing in four flights.
Geske is seeking his second straight trip to state, having qualified as a junior in just his first varsity season. He began playing tennis during his freshman year and competed in the middle ranks of the JV team. After missing out on his sophomore season, which was wiped out by the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Geske ascended to play No. 1 singles a year ago and finished his season with a short but sweet state appearance at the Menard’s Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
“I never realized it was possible,” Geske said. “I got the one seed for the subsectional, and I was like, ‘Oh, I can do this.’ (Watertown boys tennis coach Andy) Dobbins told me last year I was playing a really good opponent and I barely beat him. He told me that he thought I could go to state at that point, but I had no idea it was possible, because there were a lot of really good players that beat up on me.
“(The Menard’s Center) was a really nice facility. I liked it. State was nerve racking. I am ready to go back this year.”
Dobbins praised Geske’s work ethic, which has elevated his game in a remarkably short time.
“He’s put in hours and hours of his own time,” Dobbins said.
“I’ve just been constantly adding more pace and topspin to my groundstrokes,” Geske said. “I’ve been getting my serve a little more consistent. I’ve got a faster second serve. I started with a two-handed backhand my freshman year. Right before junior year, a couple months before, I decided to switch to the one-hander. It’s been getting better pretty fast.”
Geske put on a shot-making clinic early and was graceful and confident, leaving his feet and hitting winners from tough angles. One cross-court backhand winner at the net from Geske left Mittlestead shaking his head and telling onlookers, “What do you do?”
To his credit, Mittlestead rallied to force a first set tiebreaker, but Geske pulled that one out and dominated the second set.
“I just knew I had it,” Geske said. “I just had to fight through some things. I wasn’t really feeling my groundstrokes, but I switched to some slices and those got in better. I just had to find what worked. It was great (hosting the tournament). I love being here at home. Great atmosphere. Got a bunch of fans, some friends from the school came down. It was a lot of fun.”
With COVID-19 restrictions eased in Dane County, the state tournament returns to its traditional home at the UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Goslings got a chance to play there for the first time at the Badger Conference tournament last week.
“That was amazing,” Geske said. “I felt good inside. I like playing inside. Being where the Badgers play, it’s a really great atmosphere. Nielsen is just all the way up there.”
Zubke and Olszewski found Nielsen a little more challenging to adjust to.
“It’s different when you are used to playing outside and then you go to an indoor court,” Zubke said. “There’s no elements in there.”
“The ball spins different,” Olszewski said. “It took a match to warm up, but we got there.”
The senior duo has been playing together since freshman year, when they played No. 3 doubles on the JV team. Two years later, they moved up to No. 3 doubles and finished as unbeaten conference champions, with their only loss at the sectional to close out a 15-1 season.
The move to No. 1 doubles this year has been challenging, but fun.
“So far, it hasn’t been too bad, it’s more fun playing 1 doubles personally, because there’s more competition,” Zubke said. “At 3 doubles, it could be a really good team or one that’s not so good. One doubles, it’s kind of more our speed.”
Zubke enjoys having a 6-foot-5 sunroof in Olszewski as a playing partner.
“It is insane the reach that Jake has,” Zubke said. “People talk about it all the time. When Jake is at the net, his reflexes are insanely fast. People are rocketing the ball at Jake and he puts it away every single time and it’s amazing to watch.”
Trust is a big part of doubles success, and Zubke has earned Olszewski’s trust.
“Eli is very consistent in the back,” Olszewski said. “Just like me, he can play at the net, too. He knows how to push and put balls away. He’s very consistent from the back. The other day at conference, there were guys that were lobbing it over me at the net, and he’d just lob it right back. We went for two minutes, just lobs. He can put shots away and hit his mark. It’s nice to see.”
Jackson Barta advanced at No. 4 singles, as did the No. 3 doubles team of Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks.
“This was a special day for our guys and our program,” Dobbins said. “Being able to play these matches at home, in front of our fans, was a lot of fun and a great reward for this group of seniors. I have loved coaching this group. They have done so much for our program both on and off the court.
“Based on our seeds, I knew we had a good chance to advance some guys, and there were also going to be some close matches. Dylan did not have his best game today, but he battled and found a way to pull out a very tight first set. After that he relaxed a bit and rolled through the second set. It was a good win for him, and I know he will be ready for the next one.
“Jake and Eli took care of business and got a fairly easy win on paper. But that was a solid opponent and they had to work and dig in. I was really happy with how they responded and raised their level. Jackson earned the top seed, and he backed it up on the court. He did what he has done so many times this season — simply wear down his opponent and place the ball really well. Gavin and Jameson also earned the top seed and looked great today. They are ready for the challenge of the next level.”
Finishing out their seasons were Owen Harris and Trevor Bird at 2 and 3 singles, respectively, as well as the No. 2 doubles team of Sean Kelliher and Zander Koellen.
“This was also a tough day, as four of our seniors played their last match,” Dobbins said. “These guys have been such a big part of our success. Owen battled through a back and forth match and just came up a few points short. I thought both guys played very well. There was a lot of great shotmaking and toughness. Owen is everything you want your players to be, and it has been a pure joy to coach him. We are going to miss his leadership, sportsmanship, and kindness. I know he has big things ahead of him and I’m excited to see what his future holds.
“Trevor made huge improvements to his game from last season. He is stronger, hits with more pace and spin, and can dictate play from the baseline. He put up an excellent record this season and gave us a solid presence in the singles lineup. I’m going to miss his humor and quiet intensity on the court.
“Sean and Zander were new to the varsity lineup this season, but they instantly fit in and made us better. These guys love to compete and brought great energy to our team every day. They were relentlessly positive and always looking for ways to improve. They were just excellent teammates and a ton of fun to coach.”
Team scores: West Bend East 20, Slinger 16, Watertown 14, Manitowoc 10, West Bend West 8, Beaver Dam 2, Fond du Lac 2
