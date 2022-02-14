JEFFERSON — The Cardinals have proven to be a riddle no one across the Rock Valley has had the answers for thus far.
On Monday, the Eagles had their second chance to crack the code but came up short.
Abbie Dix scored a team-high 17 points, Addison Yates added 13 and Brodhead clinched the Rock Valley Conference title outright with a 50-42 road win over the host Jefferson girls basketball team.
“Give Brodhead credit, they have a good team and found a way to come out ahead in the end,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “They are 21-2 and undefeated in the conference for a reason.”
Senior guard Riley Madden led the Eagles (15-8, 12-5 RVC) with a career-high 20 points, hitting four of her six 3-pointers in a 14-point first half.
“When she makes one, we try to get her the ball again and then we have some sets we run for her,” Peterson said of Madden. “She got hot. She’s playing on a bum knee right now, so as the game goes on it get worse. In the second half, they adjusted and we just couldn’t find that second scorer. Aidyn Messmann knocked down a couple 3s and played good defense.”
Senior guard Abby Helmink chipped in eight points while Messmann, a senior forward, and junior forward Ayianna Johnson contributed seven points apiece. Johnson, the conference’s third-leading scorer at 19 points per game, was held to single digits for the first time this season.
“Abbie Dix did a good job getting three-quarter fronts in the post and tipping passes,” Peterson said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of posting up and getting them behind us. We stared it down and Dix came over the top and stole quite a few passes. There are sometimes we need to wait for a high-low look after a reversal versus throwing it inside on the first look.”
The Eagles, who led 27-24 at halftime, hit 10 3-pointers. Jefferson stretched its lead to six in the second half before Brodhead, which has won 11 in a row, inched back in it and eventually built a five-point edge with four minutes left. The Cardinals (21-2, 17-0) were able to string together stops down the stretch, sealing the game at the free-throw line.
For the Cardinals, won the first meeting 57-30 on Jan. 6, Onnika Oliver tallied 11 and Kiarra Moe scored all nine of her points after halftime.
The Eagles travel to face Evansville on Thursday at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season.
BRODHEAD 50, JEFFERSON 42
Brodhead 24 26 — 50
Jefferson 27 15 — 42
Brodhead (fg fta-ftm pts) — Yates 5 3-8 13, Oliver 4 1-1 11, Moe 3 2-3 9, Dix 7 3-6 17. Totals 19 9-18 50.
Jefferson — Madden 6 2-2 20, Messmann 2 1-2 7, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Helmink 2 2-2 8. Totals 13 6-8 42.
3-point goals — B (Oliver 2, Moe 1) 3; J (Madden 6, Messmann 2, Helmink 2) 10.
Total fouls — B 13, J 14.
