KENOSHA — Senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in the first half, and sophomore running back Jayden Gordon scored twice on the ground in the second half as top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph defeated fourth-seeded Waterloo 28-8 in a Division 6 Level 2 playoff game on Friday at Ameche Field.
Waterloo (9-3) took an 8-0 lead with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter on sophomore quarterback Cal Hush’s 65-yard TD pass to senior running back Eugene Wolff and Hush’s two-point conversion pass to sophomore receiver Trevor Firari.
Kenosha St. Joseph (12-0) pulled within two on Ashmus’ 30-yard scoring pass to Andrew Alia with 5:33 left in the second quarter, and the Lancers took the lead for good when Ashmus scored from 1 yard out with 1:43 left in the half, then ran in the two-point conversion to give the hosts a 14-8 lead heading into halftime.
The Lancers put the game away in the fourth quarter on touchdown runs of 8 and 14 yards by Gordon in the final seven minutes of regulation.
Hush finished 2-of-11 through the air for 67 yards. Wolff was held to 63 yards rushing on 27 carries but finished with 128 all-purpose yards thanks to the scoring reception.
Gordon led St. Joseph with 32 carries for 142 yards. The Lancers will host second-seeded St. Mary’s Springs in a Level 3 game next Friday.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 28, WATERLOO 8
Waterloo 8 0 0 0 — 8
St. Joseph 0 14 0 14 — 28
First Quarter
W — Wolff 65 pass from Hush (Firari pass from Hush)
Second Quarter
K — Alia 30 pass from Ashmus (kick failed)
K — Ashmus 1 run (Ashmus run)
Fourth Quarter
K — Gordon 8 run (Gordon run)
K — Gordon 14 run (run railed)
Team statistics — Rushing: W 37-68, K 39-166. Passing W 67, K 53
Individual statistics — Rushing: W, Wolff 27-63; K, Gordon 32-143. Passing (comp-att-int) W Hush 2-11-0, Ashmus 4-6-0. Receiving: W, Wolff 1-65, Alia 1-30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.