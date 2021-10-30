KENOSHA — Senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in the first half, and sophomore running back Jayden Gordon scored twice on the ground in the second half as top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph defeated fourth-seeded Waterloo 28-8 in a Division 6 Level 2 playoff game on Friday at Ameche Field.

Waterloo (9-3) took an 8-0 lead with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter on sophomore quarterback Cal Hush’s 65-yard TD pass to senior running back Eugene Wolff and Hush’s two-point conversion pass to sophomore receiver Trevor Firari.

Kenosha St. Joseph (12-0) pulled within two on Ashmus’ 30-yard scoring pass to Andrew Alia with 5:33 left in the second quarter, and the Lancers took the lead for good when Ashmus scored from 1 yard out with 1:43 left in the half, then ran in the two-point conversion to give the hosts a 14-8 lead heading into halftime.

The Lancers put the game away in the fourth quarter on touchdown runs of 8 and 14 yards by Gordon in the final seven minutes of regulation.

Hush finished 2-of-11 through the air for 67 yards. Wolff was held to 63 yards rushing on 27 carries but finished with 128 all-purpose yards thanks to the scoring reception.

Gordon led St. Joseph with 32 carries for 142 yards. The Lancers will host second-seeded St. Mary’s Springs in a Level 3 game next Friday.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 28, WATERLOO 8

Waterloo 8 0 0 0 — 8

St. Joseph 0 14 0 14 — 28

First Quarter

W — Wolff 65 pass from Hush (Firari pass from Hush)

Second Quarter

K — Alia 30 pass from Ashmus (kick failed)

K — Ashmus 1 run (Ashmus run)

Fourth Quarter

K — Gordon 8 run (Gordon run)

K — Gordon 14 run (run railed)

Team statistics — Rushing: W 37-68, K 39-166. Passing W 67, K 53

Individual statistics — Rushing: W, Wolff 27-63; K, Gordon 32-143. Passing (comp-att-int) W Hush 2-11-0, Ashmus 4-6-0. Receiving: W, Wolff 1-65, Alia 1-30.

