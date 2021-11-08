MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Bill Sharkey 596 (208, 205), Tim Behling 566 (200), John Zins 550 (224), Aaron Boettcher 541. Women: Rebecca Hartmann 479, Jodie Bircher 469, Christie Jeske 456, Tracy Hartmann 441

Standings

;Pts.

Cops & Robbers;28

Spare Parts;25

Criminal Minds;20

Wicked Strikers;15

Incredibowls;11

Animal House;11

Pocket Pounders;5

Bye;2

