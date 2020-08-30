Since it began in 1997, the Glenn Herold Invitational has turned into season opening tradition for some strong cross country teams and individuals around the area. Several medalists in this event found themselves competing at the state meet two months later.
This year’s version was a much more intimate affair.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cross country programs fortunate enough to be able to compete this fall to settle for dual meets rather than multi-team invitationals. Watertown hosted Badger South rival Fort Atkinson for a dual meet on Saturday and the girls and boys both narrowly posted victories.
Watertown’s girls won with 25 points to edge Fort Atkinson (30). Senior Emma Gilbertsen won the race in 21 minutes, 49 seconds. Fort Atkinson junior Jada Zorn took second in 22:18 while Watertown senior Autumn Meyers placed third in 22:33 to join Gilbertsen as meet medalists. Junior Kat Kessler (fourth, 23:17), freshman Alaena Tobin (24:39) and senior Gretchen Roost (seventh, 25:25) also scored for the Goslings. Sophomore Mikaylah Fessler (eighth, 25:49) and junior Meghan Hurtgen (11th, 26:47) rounded out the team’s top seven.
Gilbertsen ran shoulder to shoulder with Zorn and Meyers through the first half of the race. She emerged from the woods with the lead and never gave it up.
“I am really happy with how Emma and Autumn are performing,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “They are well ahead of where they were at this time last year and they are taking on a nice leadership role, too. Alaena has been training alongside Gretchen. She performed really well for her first race out as a freshman. Gretchen has been solid and steady. Mikaylah will improve rapidly. We have a lot of new kids on the girls side. Some may emerge in the next few weeks. The veterans will carry us until those kids grow up.”
Watertown’s boys slipped past Fort Atkinson 27 to 29.
A similar race unfolded on the boys side, with Fort freshman Ben Stricker and Watertown senior Christopher Kitzhaber running close together heading into the woods. Stricker, who has been a road race phenom in Jefferson County for the past several years, returned to open ground and widened his lead and went on to win the race in 18:11. Kitzhaber was next in 18:34.
Senior Joshua Krueger (third, 18:50) also medaled for the Goslings, while seniors Nathan Williams (sixth, 20:05) and Jack Heier (seventh, 20:52) completed the team scoring. Senior Holden Thielke (ninth, 20:55) and junior Clarence Zabel (tenth, 21:16) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
“Chris and Josh train side by side,” Wackett said. “This could have been the other way around. They are fighting each other. Nathan being the caliber of athlete he is, he will round into much better form. He’s going to get much fitter and I’m sure he’ll close the gap in a matter of weeks. It’s inevitable the way I see it.
“Jack Heier is a veteran who has been working hard. Holden is super improved. He was our No. 5 today. Last year, he didn’t crack our top 12. Clarence and Ben Gifford will drop loads of time as we go.”
Spectators were forced to watch the races from an adjacent residential street, which got them no closer than 100 feet during one long stretch of straightaway. Only coaches, officials, medical staff and media were allowed to be on the course during the race. They all wore masks.
“We were pretty darn happy to be able to have it happen, period,” Wackett said. “We went through a lot of hoop jumping. Every day a new roadblock would come up. That’s fine. We were determined to make this week and the next few weeks happen. Our schedule is something we are building as we go. Fort was a nice matchup for us. They lost some people, we lost some people. We’ll probably see them again. They’ve invited us to go down there.
“We’re hoping for a sectional (once the WIAA reaches a decision). I wouldn’t be surprised if something were re-designed. We’d like to have some prize to shoot for at the end. We are building a schedule and a bunch of duals and hopefully we’ll have a couple triangulars as well.”
Watertown hosts Luther Prep in another dual meet on Saturday. The first race starts at noon.
