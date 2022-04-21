STOUGHTON — Junior Natalia Cortes scored a hat trick with senior Lily Gifford providing all three assists in Watertown’s 3-2 win over Stoughton in a Badger East girls soccer match on Tuesday.
The Goslings (2-3-1, 1-1 in conference) battled an evenly matched Stoughton team. Stoughton (1-4-1, 0-2) was able to answer back after each of the Goslings’ first two goals and pressed hard after the third, but couldn’t equalize before the final whistle.
Cortes and Gifford linked up three times on free kicks for hat tricks of goals and assists.
“One of our team aims was to score off a set piece and we were able to check that off our list with all three goals tonight,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said.
Gifford served up a perfect free kick into the box in the 9th minute where Cortes was able to body through the Stoughton defender and drag the shot across goal to the far corner. Stoughton equalized on a free kick link up of their own in the 21st when Sara Gille sent her kick in to Addy Milota. Watertown goalkeeper Cianna Boettcher was able to punch the shot up, but couldn’t get enough on it to get it over the crossbar.
In the second half in the 46th minute, Gifford sent another well placed free kick to Cortes who had a nice receiving touch, a cut back to the inside around the Stoughton center back, and a strike into the back of the net.
Stoughton equalized again six minutes later when a corner kick was sent into the goal area and Reese Brekke hit a shot that bounced off the crossbar and straight down just inches over the goal line. Cortes’s hat trick and Gifford’s hat trick of assists were completed for the game winning go ahead goal in the 53rd minute.
Stoughton hustled and fought hard the last 10 minutes of the match, but Boettcher and the Gosling defense held strong.
“We were well matched with Stoughton,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “They were fast and physical, but we matched their physicality which can be seen in the foul totals (six for Watertown and 7 for Stoughton). We took advantage of the free kicks we won from those fouls. All three of the goals were from free kicks close to the half line.
“Lily did a fantastic job getting those into the goal area with accuracy. We possessed fairly well and put 10 of our 13 shots on goal. This is a great result for our team against a quality opponent. Our players played physically and communicated well. Our next matchup is against a strong Waunakee team on Thursday at home. We will look to build on our teamwork and communication in order to gain a result we are satisfied with.”
JV wins: Watertown’s JV defeated Stoughton 2-0.
WATERTOWN 3, STOUGHTON 2
Watertown 1 2 — 3
Stoughton 1 1 — 2
W — Cortes (Gifford) 9:00
S — Milota (Gille) 21:00
W — Cortes (Gifford) 46:00
S — Brekke 52:00
W — Cortes (Gifford) 53:00
Saves — W (Boettcher 7), S (Sedlacek 8)
