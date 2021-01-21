HORICON — Junior guard Rylie Collien had 15 points and seven steals for Hustisford’s girls basketball team in a 47-18 win over Horicon on Thursday.

Ari Hildebrandt added 11 points and seven rebounds and Kelsey Ewert added nine points and six rebounds for Hustisford (4-8), which hosts Cambria-Friesland on Monday.

HUSTISFORD 47, HORICON 18

Hustisford 24 23 — 47

Horicon 7 11 _ 18

Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Bischoff 1 0-0 2, A. Hildebrandt 4 1-2 11, Kehl 0 0-2 0, Ewert 3 2-4 9, Collien 7 0-0 15, Jakel 1 6-8 8, Kuehl 1 0-0 2 Totals 17 9-16 47

Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Boeck 2 1-2 6, Boehmer 2 2-5 6, Roggenbauer 1 0-2 2, Borlob 1 0-0 3, Gibbs 0 1-6 1 Totals 6 4-15 18

Three-point goals — Hu (A. Hildebrandt 2, Ewert 1, Collien 1), Ho (Boeck 1, Borlob 1)

Total fouls — Hu 16, Ho 15

