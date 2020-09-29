Bluejays lose to Rockets in 3

JOHNSON CREEK — Randolph swept Johnson Creek 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 in a volleyball match on Tuesday.

Isabelle Doherty had seven kills and Dena Siewert added four for Johnson Creek (4-1). Kenadie LaSage put up seven assists while Lexi Swanson added six. Bella Herman and Josey Whitehouse each had seven digs. Hannah Budig served two aces. Kaiyli Thompson and Swanson each had one block.

“Great game tonight,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “Randolph is an outstanding team. We fought hard but couldn’t manage to take a game from them.”

