REEDSBURG — Watertown’s gymnastics team lost to Reedsburg 135.275-125.925 in a Badger Conference dual meet on Thursday.
“Overall, it was not our best day, but there were some positives,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said.
The Goslings were outscored 34.450-32.900 on the vault. Scoring for the Goslings were Sammy Knight (8.30), Meghan Hurtgen (8.25), Mikaylah Fessler (8.20), Aveline Jacob (8.15) and Lauryn Olson (7.80). Knight placed fourth individually.
“We stayed consistent with our vault scores,” Wendt said. “Fessler threw her half on full off for the first time and landed it. Knight almost stood up her tsuk today.”
Watertown was outscored 32.800-30.325 on the uneven bars. Hurtgen (8.350) took third. Fessler (7.675), Paige Petig (7.475), Knight (6,825 and Jacob (6.775) also competed.
Reedsburg won the balance beam 32.725-28.525. Jacob (7.575), Knight (7.250), Olson (6.975) and Wiedmeyer (6.725) competed for Watertown.
The Beavers won the floor exercise 35.300-24.175. Jacob was fourth (8.825). Olson was fifth (8.60). Hurtgen was seventh (8.425). Knight placed eighth (8.325). Petig was ninth (8.30)
“On floor we had some highlights as Aveline got her season high score and so did Mikayla Dehnert,” Wendt said. “Olson had one of the nicest routines (assistant coach Tricia Helfer) and I have seen her do. She was so clean and stuck her jumps but her score just did not reflect it today. Knight’s score was also lower than expected. In the sport of gymnastics that’s always the hardest part where the score doesn’t seem to match the routine.
“It’s always hard to go on a two hour bus ride and then be excited about competing and be on knowing it’s going to be a late night.
“We are working on our consistently of our routines and adding a few new skills here and there.”
Watertown’s JV won 114.55-82.55. Mikayla Dehnert won the all-around title with a 29.90 score, including an 8.30 to win the floor exercise.
The Goslings travel to Mount Horeb on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.