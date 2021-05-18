JUNEAU — Horicon took advantage of five errors in a 9-2 Trailways South win over Dodgeland/Hustisford’s softball team on Tuesday.
"We had our ups and downs in the game, but the five errors were costly,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said. "But the team continues to work hard. We need to just get over the hump.
"Mya Schreier had a good night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple.”
The two teams play again in Horicon on Thursday.
HORICON 9, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 2
Horicon 210 411 0 — 9 11 1
Dodge/Husty 000 200 0 — 2 4 5
Pitching — (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Ho (Gibbs W, 7-4-2-1-11-4), DH (Kehl L, 7-11-9-3-1-1)
Leading hitters — Ho (Miller 2BI, Boeck 3x4, 3B, RBI, Gibbs RBI, Schultz 3B, Rogenbauer RBI), DH (Schreier 2x4, 3B, Roberts RBI)
