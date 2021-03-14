VERONA — Gracie Niebler won all three of her matches at No. 1 singles as the Jefferson girls tennis team opened up play with a 2-1 record Friday at Verona.

“I was really pleased with this tournament, these were all Division 1 schools,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “I thought we held up very well. There was some excellent tennis. The fact we won two out of three shows we could have a pretty special team this year.”

The Eagles topped La Crosse Logan 7-0 and beat La Crosse Central 5-2, but fell to Verona 6-1.

Niebler — a sophomore — won Jefferson’s only match against Verona with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 victory. Niebler also won 6-4, 6-1 against La Crosse Central and earned a 6-2, 7-5 triumph versus La Crosse Logan.

“Gracie Niebler won all three of her matches and she looked great,” Rogers said. “She puts a lot of time into it.”

Laura Traver and Meghan Magner both won two matches at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively. Traver earned a 6-2, 6-0 win against her La Crosse Central opponent and came out on top against La Crosse Logan 6-3, 6-3.

For Magner, it was a 6-1, 6-2 win against Central and a 6-3, 7-5 victory against Logan.

“Laura Traver and Meghan Magner also played well, I was especially pleased with Meghan,” Rogers said.

“She’s very patient and under control.”

The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams for the Eagles both picked up a pair of wins on Friday.

At No. 2 doubles, Alivia Dearborn and Francis Watson won 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 against Central. The same duo topped their La Crosse Logan opponents 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse won against La Crosse Central (6-4, 2-6, 11-9) and La Crosse Logan (6-0, 6-0).

The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Carlson and Lily Dudeck triumphed against Logan 6-4, 6-3.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Columbus today at 4:15 p.m.

Tags

Load comments