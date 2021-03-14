VERONA — Gracie Niebler won all three of her matches at No. 1 singles as the Jefferson girls tennis team opened up play with a 2-1 record Friday at Verona.
“I was really pleased with this tournament, these were all Division 1 schools,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “I thought we held up very well. There was some excellent tennis. The fact we won two out of three shows we could have a pretty special team this year.”
The Eagles topped La Crosse Logan 7-0 and beat La Crosse Central 5-2, but fell to Verona 6-1.
Niebler — a sophomore — won Jefferson’s only match against Verona with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 victory. Niebler also won 6-4, 6-1 against La Crosse Central and earned a 6-2, 7-5 triumph versus La Crosse Logan.
“Gracie Niebler won all three of her matches and she looked great,” Rogers said. “She puts a lot of time into it.”
Laura Traver and Meghan Magner both won two matches at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively. Traver earned a 6-2, 6-0 win against her La Crosse Central opponent and came out on top against La Crosse Logan 6-3, 6-3.
For Magner, it was a 6-1, 6-2 win against Central and a 6-3, 7-5 victory against Logan.
“Laura Traver and Meghan Magner also played well, I was especially pleased with Meghan,” Rogers said.
“She’s very patient and under control.”
The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams for the Eagles both picked up a pair of wins on Friday.
At No. 2 doubles, Alivia Dearborn and Francis Watson won 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 against Central. The same duo topped their La Crosse Logan opponents 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse won against La Crosse Central (6-4, 2-6, 11-9) and La Crosse Logan (6-0, 6-0).
The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Carlson and Lily Dudeck triumphed against Logan 6-4, 6-3.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Columbus today at 4:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.