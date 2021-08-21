DEERFIELD — Junior quarterback Tommy Lees rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown and threw for 173 yards and a score to lead Deerfield’s football team to a 28-13 win over Dodgeland in the season opener on Friday.
Lees returned the opening kickoff to midfield, then broke off a 40-yard run to set up a short rushing TD by Jackson Drobac. Dodgeland blocked the extra point to keep it at 6-0, and used two big plays to answer back.
The Demons forced a quick three-and-out by Dodgeland, but Caden Brugger pinned Deerfield inside its 10-yard line on the ensuing punt. On the next play, Jace Christopherson slowed up Drobac in the backfield and Caleb Roy forced a fumble which Mikey Milfred recovered.
Brugger, who led the Trojans with 21 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns, capped off the short drive with a 6-yard TD run, then added the extra point to put Dodgeland up 7-6 with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
Deerfield drove deep into Dodgeland territory on the ensuing drive, but was held on downs. The Demons stopped a Dodgeland drive across midfield, then took a 12-7 lead into halftime when Lees threw a 13-yard TD pass to senior receiver Dayton Lasack with 49 seconds left in the second quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.
Dodgeland regained the lead in the third quarter on Brugger’s second touchdown from 12 yards out. Though Brugger's extra point try was blocked, Dodgeland still led 13-12 with 5:30 to go in the third quarter.
Deerfield took control from there, with Lees scoring on a 65-yard TD run late in the third quarter, then putting the game away with a second scoring pass to Lasack covering 33 yards with 6:58 remaining.
The Demons outgained the Trojans 368-165.
Dodgeland hosts Cambria-Friesland next Friday.
DEERFIELD 28, DODGELAND 13
Dodgeland 7 0 6 0 — 13
Deerfield 6 6 6 10 — 28
De — Drobac 2 run (kick failed)
Do — Brugger 6 run (Brugger kick)
De — Lasack 13 pass from Lees (kick failed)
Do — Brugger 12 run (kick failed)
De — Lees 65 run (pass failed)
De — Lasack 33 pass from Lees (Manning kick)
De — Manning FG
First downs — Do 10, De 14. By rush: Do 8, De 6. By pass: Do 2, De 7. By penalty: Do 0, De 1. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) Do 38-115, De 25-195. Passing Yards — W 50, G 173. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) Do 3-7-1, De 14-22-0. Total yards — Do 165, De 368 Fumbles-lost — Do 1-1, De 1-1. Penalties Do 4-35, De 5-30
Individual Leaders — Rushing: Do Brugger 21-81, De Lees 10-135. Passing: Do: Johnson 3-7-50, De Lees 14-22-173. Receiving: Do, Brugger 3-50, De, Lasack 4-85
