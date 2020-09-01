LODI — The Lake Mills girls cross country team easily defeated host Lodi in a dual on Tuesday.
The L-Cats scored 17 points while Lodi finished with 45.
Ava Vesperman won the event in 22 minutes, 37 seconds followed by teammates Lauren Winslow (second, 23:12) and Brooke Fair (third, 23:24).
Jenna Housey (5th in 24:50) and Olivia Klubertanz (6th in 25:01) also scored for the L-Cats.
On the boys side, Lodi won with 16 points and had the top-four finishers, including Parker Heintz’s first-place time of 20:02 to edge Connor Pecard by one second.
Lake Mills scored 47 points. Quentin Saylor led the L-Cats, placing fifth in 21:25. Also scoring were Cooper Clark (9th in 22:41), Jaren Laws (10th in 22:55), James Hafenstein (11th in 23:16) and Sam Giombetti (12th in 23:52).
Lake Mills competes on Friday at Palmyra-Eagle beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.