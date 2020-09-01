Lake Mills girls win dual at Lodi

LODI — The Lake Mills girls cross country team easily defeated host Lodi in a dual on Tuesday.

The L-Cats scored 17 points while Lodi finished with 45.

Ava Vesperman won the event in 22 minutes, 37 seconds followed by teammates Lauren Winslow (second, 23:12) and Brooke Fair (third, 23:24).

Jenna Housey (5th in 24:50) and Olivia Klubertanz (6th in 25:01) also scored for the L-Cats.

On the boys side, Lodi won with 16 points and had the top-four finishers, including Parker Heintz’s first-place time of 20:02 to edge Connor Pecard by one second.

Lake Mills scored 47 points. Quentin Saylor led the L-Cats, placing fifth in 21:25. Also scoring were Cooper Clark (9th in 22:41), Jaren Laws (10th in 22:55), James Hafenstein (11th in 23:16) and Sam Giombetti (12th in 23:52).

Lake Mills competes on Friday at Palmyra-Eagle beginning at 5:15 p.m.

