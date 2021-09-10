EAST TROY — Jefferson’s girls cross country team finished second with 85 points at the Ladish Invitational on Thursday.
Junior Jocelyn Ramirez (eighth, 23:01), freshmen Olivia Jennrich (11th, 23:20) and Lexi Weinbrenner (17th, 23:53), sophomore Leah Worzalla (24th, 24:26) and senior Ava Gallardo (25th, 24:28) scored for the Eagles, who won the sixth runner tiebreaker for runner-up honors over Evansville thanks to senior Julia Ball (31st, 26:06).
"The girls team finished a solid second place after winning the tie breaker,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. "It was a team effort tonight and the girls came to compete. All seven runners gave it their all tonight. Lexi Weinbrenner really went after it today. She ran a really strong second mile and continued to push the pace into the third mile. Her growth has been incredible this year.
Lake Mills fielded an incomplete team. Junior Jenna Hosey (tenth, 23:06), junior Madison Hahn (15th, 23:43), sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (16th, 23:45) and freshman Savannah Overhouse (38th, 26:37) competed for the L-Cats.
Jefferson’s boys placed ninth with 201 points. Seniors Sawyer Thorp (seventh, 18:59), Eddy Rodriguez (27th, 20:41) and Nicholas. Hottinger (48th, 21:42) and freshmen Patrick Sande (59th, 22:32) and Aiden DeBlare (60th, 22:40) also scored for the Eagles.
"The boys team had a lot of positive things happen tonight,” Carstens said. “Sawyer ran a strong race leading the team once again. He started strong and was able to maintain his pace throughout the race, running a season best time. Another bright spot was freshman Aiden DeBlare's race. He really pushed the second mile and was able to finish in our scoring five for the first time this season. I'm excited to see how his season progresses.”
Lake Mills placed tenth with a 245 score. Junior Landon Dierkes (41st, 21:17), sophomore James Hafenstein (21:30), freshman Braxton Walter (45th, senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (52nd, 21:58) and freshman Max Kressner (63rd, 22:48) scored for the L-Cats.
Team scores — boys: Clinton 45, Evansville 68, Fort Atkinson 99, Milwaukee King 100, New Berlin West 141, East Troy 172, Big Foot 176, Brodhead/Juda 179, Jefferson 201, Lake Mills 245, Heritage Christian 306
Team scores — girls: Fort Atkinson 56, Jefferson 85, Evansville 85, Milwaukee King 92, Brodhead/Juda 122, Lake Mills 127, Waukesha North 139, New Berlin West 152
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.