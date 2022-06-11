MADISON -- Two of the state's dominant pitchers -- both freshmen -- were locked in and mowing hitters down.
The Eagles stayed patient and did the game's only damage, scoring three times with two away in the fifth inning. And those runs were more than enough support for Aeryn Messmann.
Messmann tossed a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts, freshman Breleigh Mengel drove in two runs in the fifth and the top-seeded Jefferson softball team beat fourth-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran 3-0 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at Goodman Diamond on Friday afternoon.
"All three of my pitches were working again," said Aeryn Messmann, who threw a no-hitter in the team's sectional final versus Mount Horeb. "My changeup, curveball and then firing the fastball by them was working all game."
It's the Eagles' first state victory in program history. This is Jefferson's fourth state appearance and second in as many seasons.
"It feels great and it's a great accomplishment for the kids," fourth-year head coach Mark Peterson said. "We are proud of them and happy for them. We told them we have been here three times before in our program's history and never gotten past the first game. It’s an accomplishment to get to the title game.
"Wisconsin Lutheran gave us everything they had. Their pitcher is unbelievable. We found a way to get it done and that’s all that matters."
Jefferson drew first blood in an unconventional manner against Wisconsin Lutheran freshman starter Sydney Vitangcol, who struck out 12 with two walks in six innings.
Senior Julia Ball lined a triple over right fielder Madison Cowell's head to lead off the frame. With one away, senior Savannah Serdynski bunted for a hit and took second uncontested as the Vikings neglected to cover the bag, instead focusing on Ball at third. Sophomore Lily Fairfield then bunted toward first baseman Sofia Schroeder, who threw home to catcher Chloe Koshnitzke in time to tag out Ball sliding head first into home.
The second out of the inning was temporarily deflating for the Eagles, but on the play Serdynski moved up to third and Fairfield reached second. Senior Aidyn Messmann dug in next and couldn't catch up to a high pitch by Vitangcol. The ball went over Koschnitzke's head, allowing Serdynski to score standing up on a dropped third strike to make it 1-0. Fairfield moved up to third on the play while Messmann sped into second.
Mengel singled an 0-2 pitch right up the gut into center, upping the margin 3-0 and sending the large contingent of fans sitting behind the Jefferson dugout on the third base side into a roar.
"I knew my teammates were on base for me, so I was thinking all I had to do was put the ball in play and good things were going to happen," Mengel said of her approach during that at-bat.
Even though they both resulted in outs, Peterson liked what he saw in Mengel's first two at bats. Mengel fouled off six pitches before popping out in the first. In the fifth, she delivered as the team's cleanup hitter.
"Huge hit by Bre there," Peterson said. "I knew she was going to come through. I just had a gut feeling. She had two good at bats before that."
Aeryn Messmann, who struck out the side on three occasions, worked around a two-out walk in the sixth, retired cleanup hitter Emily Buch on a soft pop up to open the seventh before fanning Eden Rader and Maraihya Brown, who swung and missed at a pitch up in the zone, to make it a final.
"I just knew I had to take it slow and that I had my team behind me," Aeryn Messmann said. "If they did get a run, we could cover it. I just had to focus. Even if they did hit me, the defense was backing me and I had to let it go.
"It’s amazing and it’s unreal for me to be playing for a state title. It’s exiting for me to be with my sister again and be with my team."
Messmann's final line read seven innings pitched, two batters walked and yet another gem in her growing collection. She threw strikes to 16 of 24 hitters while throwing 69 of her 100 pitches for a strike to improve to 12-1 on the season.
"I saw the same thing they’ve been doing all year. Aeryn came to play and she’s a competitor," Peterson said. "She just went after them. Her and her sister Aidyn make a great team. Probably a few nerves there with walking the first batter in the game, but she settled in great and the defense made plays when they put it in play.
"Aeryn hit her spots and did her thing she’s been doing all season. I have 100 percent confidence in her."
Vitangcol allowed six hits and three unearned runs, dropping to 13-4 on the year. Serdynski, who had two hits and sports a batting average northward of .700, tripled to the gap in left-center with one away in the third. Vitangcol, a lefty who pitches with a blue towel hanging out of her back pocket, struck out the next two hitters to get out of the jam.
"We told the kids to get up on the plate and move toward the pitcher to take away her break," Peterson said. "She has really good break on her two-seam fastball. She did a good job of making us chase balls up.
"We did not do a good job of not chasing the rise ball. That’s easier said than done against a very good pitcher. We did just enough."
In the Jefferson (26-2) fourth, freshman Hildie Dempsey singled to center, moved up two bases on a sac bunt by Aeryn Messmann but was stranded when Vitangcol recorded a four-pitch punch out.
Wisco's best chance to grab a lead came early, when Katie Meyer lined a ball off the wall in right. Meyer rounded second on the play, fell awkwardly and was immediately tagged out by Serdynski. Meyer -- on crutches -- left the game and did not return, causing the Vikings (20-4) to reshuffle their defensive lineup. The Vikings got a two-out by Buch in the fourth but Messmann got Rader to fly out to Serdynski, who made the catch just on the grass in the outfield, to end the threat.
Eagle senior Jadyn Splittgerber sang the National Anthem before the game.
Jefferson faces second-seeded Freedom, which won in walk-off fashion 11-10 versus third-seeded New London, in the state championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
JEFFERSON 3,
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 0
Wis. Lutheran 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0
Jefferson 000 030 x -- 3 6 0
Leading hitters -- WL: Buch (2B); J: Serdynski 2x3 (3B); Ball (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- WL: Vitangcol L; 6-6-3-0-12-0; J: Ae. Messmann W; 7-2-0-0-13-2.
