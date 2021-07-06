JEFFERSON — Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team lost its first game of the season, 4-2, at Jefferson on Monday.
Jefferson, fresh off its WIAA Division 2 state runner up finish last week, scored three times in the sixth, including Tanner Pinnow’s go-ahead no-out single to right, to pull ahead 4-2. Luis Serrano led off the frame with a single, took third on an error and scored on a wild pitch during Pinnow’s at bat to make it 2-2. After a pair of singles, Pinnow scored on the last of four Watertown errors for the final margin.
Watertown, which is 4-1 overall, got six strong, six-hit innings from starter Ayden Schauer, who took the loss. Schauer permitted four runs (one earned), struck out seven and walked two without giving up an extra-base knock.
Serrano got the start for Jefferson, allowing one earned on one hit with three strikeouts, two walks.
Evan Neitzel earned the decision and save while tossing three innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Neitzel scored on a wild pitch in the first before Watertown’s Evan Sellnow tied it with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Jadon Schneider was hit by a one-out pitch from Serrano and scored on an error in center to make it 2-1 in the Watertown half of the sixth.
Serrano caught a pop up at shortstop in the seventh, throwing to first for a double play and the second out of the inning.
Brady Martin, Taylor Walter and Schauer each doubled for Watertown, which was out-hit, 6-5. Aiden Behm was 2-for-3 for Jefferson and Neitzel scored twice.
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam for a doubleheader on Thursday. Game one is at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 4, WATERTOWN 2
Watertown 000 101 0 — 2 5 4
Jefferson 100 003 X — 4 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WTN: Schauer (L; 6-6-4-1-7-2); J: Serrano (4-1-1-1-3-2), Neitzel (W, SV; 3-4-1-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — WTN: Martin (2B), Schauer (2B), Walter (2B); J: Behm 2x3.
FRIDAY’S RESULT
Watertown scored four times in the first inning, adding five more in the fourth, to back starter Caleb Hinkes in a 13-3 victory over Hartland at Washington Park on Friday.
Hinkes struck out three and walked three over five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits to pick up the decision. Nathan Pfeifer pitched a scoreless sixth to end it.
Sellnow was 3-for-4, scoring three times and driving in three, while Walter and Nathan Duvernell had two base knocks apiece.
Sellnow plated a pair on a lined single to left in the first. Schauer then scored on a bases-loaded balk by Will Kotovick. Connor Lehman was hit by a two-out pitch to bring home Sellnow to cap the inning.
Sellnow had an RBI double in the second. In the fourth, Martin drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, Duvernell plated two runners on a double to right, later scoring on a wild pitch, and Walter had a two-out run-scoring single to make it 10-3.
Kotovick took the loss, giving up 10 runs (six earned) on eight hits over four innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
WATERTOWN 13, HARTLAND 3
Hartland 011 100 — 3 9 4
Watertown 410 521 — 13 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HA: Kotovick (L; 4-8-10-6-5-1), Banks (1.1-3-3-2-1-1); WTN: Hinkes (W; 5-7-3-2-3-3), Pfeifer (1-2-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — HA: Carington 2x4, Lamack 2x3, Budde (2B); WTN: Walter 2x5, Sellnow 3x4 (3R, 3BI, 2B), Duvernell 2x3 (2B), Schauer (2B), Joslyn (3B).
