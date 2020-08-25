FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s girls swim team kicked off its 2020 campaign with a 98-65 win over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
The Goslings picked up first place finishes in nine out of 11 events.
Senior Katie Johnson won two individual events and swam on two winning relays to lead the Goslings. She won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 38.50 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1:02.46.
Johnson teamed with junior Nicole van Zanten, freshman City Kaczmarek and freshman Rae Heier to win the 200 individual medley in 2:13.10, and teamed with Heier, Kacmarek and sophomore Olesya Kazina to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:25.12.
Also earning event wins were van Zanten in the 200 freestyle (2:26.62), Heier in the 100 butterfly (1:13.92) and the 50 freestyle (27.95) and senior Naomi Vana in the 100 backstroke (1:23.89). The 200 freestyle relay team of van Zanten, senior MaKayla Galecki, Kazina and junior Maura Prochaska also won in 2:02.08, touching out Fort’s top team by .16 of a second.
Second place finishes were turned in by Kaczmarek in the 200 individual medley (2:42.29) and 100 butterfly (1:16.48), Prochaska in the 100 freestyle (1:07.10) and sophomore Ava-Lynn Clyde in the 100 backstroke (1:28.09).
Watertown’s B team of Vana, freshman Addie Schuch, Prochaska and Galecki placed third in the 200 individual medley (2:20.81). Also placing third individually were Kazina in the 200 freestyle (2:41.26) and 100 backstroke (1:35.57), Vana in the 500 freestyle (7:42.28) and Galecki in the 100 breaststroke (1:37.49).
Watertown hosts Sauk Prairie on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
