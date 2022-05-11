COLUMBUS — Luther Prep’s baseball team handed Columbus its first league loss with a 4-3 Capitol North road win on Tuesday.
Luther Prep (10-3, 5-3 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kyle Schupmann hit a solo home run to center and took a two-run lead in the third when Jackson Heiman singled, stole second and scored on an RBI single to right by Marcus Fitzsimmons.
Columbus (11-3, 7-1) tied it in the home half of the third on Christian Opopor’s two-run homer to center.
The Phoenix regained the lead for good with two in the sixth. Starting pitcher Silas Winkel led off with a base hit and two outs later, Marcus Winkel reached on an infield hit and Parker Winghart followed with a two-run double to right.
The Cardinals chased Silas Winkel with back-to-back singles to lead off the seventh and pushed one run across with a one-out groundout. With the tying run at third base, reliever Ben Vasold struck out the next batter to end it and record the save.
“What a great win,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “To come into Columbus and beat the No. 4 ranked team in Division 2 is just simply a great win for my guys.
“My two sophomore pitchers, Silas Winkel and Ben Vasold didn’t walk a batter. They challenged the hitters and let the defense work. Silas threw six very strong innings. Going into the seventh, he was at about 70 pitches and had only given up two hits to that point. The hits both came in the third inning and one was a long home run by Opopor.
“After two quick singles in the seventh, I had to pull him.
“Ben Vasold came in and got a ground ball out on a great backhanded play by shortstop Kyle Shupmann. Then he got the next hitter to ground out to third baseman Parker Winghart. And with the tying run at third he proceeded to strike out the last hitter. I can’t say enough about how well these two young pitchers have been throwing. And I also have to give credit to senior catcher Marcus Winkel for calling a great game.”
The Phoenix finished with 13 hits.
“We hit the ball well tonight and got on the board in the first when Kyle Schupmann hit a deep home run to left center,” Kiecker said. “Jackson Heiman came up with three solid singles and scored our second run when Marcus Fitzsimmons hit a shot to right center. But the biggest hit of the night came in the sixth. With two out and two on Parker Winghart hit a 3-2 pitch into the alley in left center to drive in two runs.”
Luther Prep hosts Lodi on Friday.
LUTHER PREP 4, COLUMBUS 3
Luther Prep 101 002 0 — 4 13 1
Columbus 002 000 1 — 3 4 1
WP: S. Winkel
LP: Uttech
S: Vasold
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (S. Winkel 6-4-3-3-2-0, Vasold 1-0-0-0-1-0), C (Uttech 5.2-12-4-4-8-2, Allain 1.1-1-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — LP (Winghart 3x4, 2B, Schupmann HR, Heiman 3x4) C (Opopor HR)
