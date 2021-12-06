Trojans win at Wayland Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — Senior guard Miranda Firari scored 15 points to lead Dodgeland’s girls basketball team to a 46-32 Trailways East victory over Wayalnd Academy on Monday.Dodgeland (4-2, 2-1) led 30-10 at halftime with six Trojans contributing offensively."Complete team effort as all 10 girls played and contributed to the win,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said.Dodgeland travels to play Oakfield on Friday.DODGELAND 46, WAYLAND 32Dodgeland 30 16 — 46Wayland 10 22 — 32Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Schultz 2 5-8 9, Kohn 1 2-2 4, Holtz 2 1-2 5, Firari 6 3-3 15, Verboten 1 0-0 2, Kompsi 1 0-0 2, Bader 4 2-4 10 Totals 17 13-19 46Wayland (fg ft-fta tp) — Wright 1 0-0 3, Gallegos 3 0-0 6, Acon 1 0-0 2, McGuinness 6 3-4 15, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Lorenzo-Bouso 2 0-0 4 Totals 14 3-4 32Three-point goals — W (Wright)Total fouls — D 11, W 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge Watertown man charged with OWI injury Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Reeseville man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen WUSD revises COVID-19 approach Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
