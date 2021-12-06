JUNEAU — Senior guard Miranda Firari scored 15 points to lead Dodgeland’s girls basketball team to a 46-32 Trailways East victory over Wayalnd Academy on Monday.

Dodgeland (4-2, 2-1) led 30-10 at halftime with six Trojans contributing offensively.

"Complete team effort as all 10 girls played and contributed to the win,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said.

Dodgeland travels to play Oakfield on Friday.

DODGELAND 46, WAYLAND 32

Dodgeland 30 16 — 46

Wayland 10 22 — 32

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Schultz 2 5-8 9, Kohn 1 2-2 4, Holtz 2 1-2 5, Firari 6 3-3 15, Verboten 1 0-0 2, Kompsi 1 0-0 2, Bader 4 2-4 10 Totals 17 13-19 46

Wayland (fg ft-fta tp) — Wright 1 0-0 3, Gallegos 3 0-0 6, Acon 1 0-0 2, McGuinness 6 3-4 15, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Lorenzo-Bouso 2 0-0 4 Totals 14 3-4 32

Three-point goals — W (Wright)

Total fouls — D 11, W 13

Recommended for you

Load comments