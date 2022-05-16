JUNEAU — Waterloo’s softball team picked up a pair of nonconference victories at the Dodgeland/Hustisford triangular on Saturday, improving to 13-4 overall.
The Pirates blanked Dodgeland/Hustisford 11-0 in their first game and beat Randolph 12-4 in the second game.
Against the Trojans, Ava Jaehnke hit a leadoff home run to left in the first inning. Kamden Fitzgerald added an RBI single and Abbie Gier’s two-run triple to center made it 4-0. Jaehnke singled in a run in the third, extending the lead to 8-0. Fitzgerald had three hits, scored twice and drove in a pair.
Pirates starter Grace Marty pitched two shutout innings with two strikeouts to earn the victory. Sophia Schneider fanned seven in three frames to finish the five-inning game.
Versus the Rockets, Katrina Freund was 4-for-4 and Alyssa Baumann added three hits. Freund singled home a run as part of a three-run rally in the first. Gier doubled home a pair in the fifth and Baumann followed with a run-scoring single to make it 5-0. Baumann, Michaela Riege and Fitzgerald all had RBI doubles in a seven-run fifth inning, which upped the advantage to 12-0.
Schneider struck out 11 and allowed four earned on 10 hits in a complete-game to earn the decision.
First game
WATERLOO 11, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 0 (5)
Waterloo 422 30 — 11 11 0
Dodg./Husty 000 00 — 0 5 7
Leading hitters — W: Riege (2B), Fitzgerald 3x3, (2B), Gier 2x3 (3B), Jaehnke 2x4 (HR); D/H: Schnall 2x3 (3B).
