JUNEAU — Waterloo’s softball team picked up a pair of nonconference victories at the Dodgeland/Hustisford triangular on Saturday, improving to 13-4 overall.

The Pirates blanked Dodgeland/Hustisford 11-0 in their first game and beat Randolph 12-4 in the second game.

Against the Trojans, Ava Jaehnke hit a leadoff home run to left in the first inning. Kamden Fitzgerald added an RBI single and Abbie Gier’s two-run triple to center made it 4-0. Jaehnke singled in a run in the third, extending the lead to 8-0. Fitzgerald had three hits, scored twice and drove in a pair.

Pirates starter Grace Marty pitched two shutout innings with two strikeouts to earn the victory. Sophia Schneider fanned seven in three frames to finish the five-inning game.

Versus the Rockets, Katrina Freund was 4-for-4 and Alyssa Baumann added three hits. Freund singled home a run as part of a three-run rally in the first. Gier doubled home a pair in the fifth and Baumann followed with a run-scoring single to make it 5-0. Baumann, Michaela Riege and Fitzgerald all had RBI doubles in a seven-run fifth inning, which upped the advantage to 12-0.

Schneider struck out 11 and allowed four earned on 10 hits in a complete-game to earn the decision.

First game

WATERLOO 11, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 0 (5)

Waterloo 422 30 — 11 11 0

Dodg./Husty 000 00 — 0 5 7

Leading hitters — W: Riege (2B), Fitzgerald 3x3, (2B), Gier 2x3 (3B), Jaehnke 2x4 (HR); D/H: Schnall 2x3 (3B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — W: Marty W; 2-3-0-0-0-2, Schneider 3-2-0-0-2-7; D/H: Kehl L; 5-11-11-1-0-4.

Second game

WATERLOO 12, RANDOLPH 4

Waterloo 203 070 0 — 12 16 1

Randolph 000 030 1 — 4 10 5

Leading hitters — W: Riege 2x4 (2B), Freund 4x4, Gier 2x4 (2B), Baumann 2x3 (2B), Fitzgerald (2B); R: K. Baird 3x3 (2B), B. Baird 4x4, Buwalda 2x4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — W: Schneider W; 7-10-4-4-4-11; R: Kohlbeck L; 7-16-11-7-3-1.

