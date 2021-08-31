JUNEAU — Owen Jones had two rushing touchdowns and a returning a kickoff for a score in Cambria-Friesland’s 40-0 victory over Dodgeland on Monday.
The game was suspended on Friday due to poor field conditions on the visiting sideline. The field was in good shape at game time, and the visiting Hilltoppers rolled up 221 yards on the ground while holding the Trojans to 48.
Isaac DeYoung ran for a 3-yard touchdown and caught a 37-yard TD pass in the second half.
Dodgeland quarterback Nathan Johnson completed 5-of-11 passes for 50 yards with two interceptions. Senior running back Caden Brugger rushed seven times for 22 yards. Tristan Hahn caught one pass for 22 yards.
Senior defensive back Jace Christopherson led Dodgeland’s defense with 6 1/2 total tackles. Brugger and Braxton Kohn each added six total tackles. Louis White had five total tackles.
The Trojans host Clinton on Friday.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 40,
DODGELAND 0
Cambria-Frielsand 6 12 14 8 — 40
Dodgeland 0 0 0 0 — 0
CF — Jones 10 run (run failed)
CF — Jones 3 run (run failed)
CF — Krueger 10 run (run failed)
CF — Jones 88 kickoff return (run failed)
CF — DeYoung 3 run (DeYoung run)
CF — DeYoung 37 pass from Burmania (Drews run)
Team statistics — First downs: CF 18, D 5. By rush: CF 17, D 3. By pass: CF 1, D 2. Rushing: CF 51-221, D, 25-48. Passing — CF 56, D 50. Penalties: CF 3-20, D 8-45. Fumbles-Lost: CF 1-1, D 2-2
Individual statistics — Rushing: CF, Krueger 17-105, D, Brugger 7-22. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — CF, Burmania 2-6-0, D, Johnson 5-11-2. Receiving: CF, DeYoung, 1-37, D, Hahn 1-84
