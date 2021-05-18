BELLEVILLE -- Jaylynn Benson had a hat trick, Kirsten Krantz added two goals and Sugar River defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 9-0 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (5-4-1, 0-3-1 Capitol) trailed by four at halftime after a pair of scores by Benson and a 34th-minute goal by Krantz.
Lakeside goalie Lillian Runke stopped 16 shots.
Sugar River improves to 6-1-1 overall and 3-0-0 in league play.
The Warriors host Stoughton on Parents Night Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.
SUGAR RIVER 9,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside Lutheran 0 0 — 0
Sugar River 4 5 — 9
First half — Benson (O’Flanagan), 6:36; Benson (Jelle), 30:34; Krantz (Maynard), 33:50; Brenkman (Krantz), 44:48.
Second half — Benson (Maynard), 65:52; Jelle (Krantz), 68:04; Leonard, 72:04; Krantz, 78:00; Salmela, 87:00.
Saves: LL (Runke) 16; BNG (Thompson, Peterson) 0.
