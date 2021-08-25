Elkhorn (1-0) at
Jefferson (1-0), 7 p.m.
Jefferson’s football team looks to continue building off the momentum of its 28-7 win over Lakeside Lutheran in week one with a home tilt against Elkhorn, which beat New Berlin West 20-7 in its opener.
The Elks ran it 42 times for 267 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt, last week behind three tailbacks who had more than 65 rushing yards but did not score after midway through the second quarter.
“Elkhorn runs a Wing-T offense,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “They did a nice job running fullback trap in week one. Like us they want to establish the run and beat you deep on a play-action pass when the opportunity is there. We will again have to focus on doing our jobs on defense and trust teammates to do theirs.”
Jefferson, which is seeking its fourth straight victory, is preparing for an Elkhorn defense that won’t be afraid to send extra pass rushers or relocate pre-snap.
“Like always we expect to see a lot of defenders in the box,” Gee said. “We may see significant movement and blitzing from the linebackers. Offensive line needs to do a great job communicating. We need to understand the whole play and adjust at the line as needed.”
The Eagles ran it 50 times for 259 yards, good for 5.2 yards a rush, and three scores in week one but there is still fine tuning required.
“This early in the season it is about us getting better,” Gee said. “The themes continue to be playing faster, staying lower and understanding the “big picture” on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”
It is the Eagles’ Youth Football Night and the program will be recognizing the Jefferson High School class of 1980 who will be in attendance.
Lake Mills (1-0) at Edgewood (1-0) 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills’ football team, fourth-ranked in the Division 4 Coaches Poll, looks to extend its winning streak to six games with a road date at Edgewood, seventh-ranked in D4, to wrap up nonconference play.
The Crusaders, who haven’t received permission from residents living near the high school to play games at night due to concerns about noise and light brightness, routed River Valley, 42-14, on the road in week one.
Edgewood, which moves from the Badger Conference to Rock Valley in football only this season, is not short on athleticism. Senior wide receiver/safety Jackson Trudgeon, a 6-foot-1, 184-pound, player who has accepted a preferred walk-on with the University of Wisconsin, heads a talented receiving corps.
“Edgewood has some athletes,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Trudgeon is a dynamic player and they have some kids around him that can play. They have a dual rotation at quarterback with two guys playing. Their primary quarterback broke his collarbone last year.
“We will definitely have our hands full defensively with their athletes and speed. We’ll need to be our A game for sure on Friday. Should be a fun one.”
Edgewood senior wideout Cam Fane (6-1, 175) had four catches for 140 yards with two scores last Friday.
The Crusaders, who allowed 148 total yards last week, utilize a 34 defense and switch up coverages, according to Huber.
Playing turnover-free football will be a key for the L-Cats, who beat Mineral Point 23-10 last week.
“We’ve got to take care of the football No. 1,” Huber explained. “We can’t give their offense any more opportunities than they’ll already have. That offense is dynamic with speed on the outside, so we’ll need to limit that and limit the big plays. Play our game and our type of football. We’re looking for a good week of preparation this week and looking forward to going over there. It’s going to be a tough test.”
Lake Country (1-0) at Lakeside (0-1) 7 p.m.
The Warriors face another stiff nonconference test to open 2021 against the Lightning, who are tied for second in this week’s AP medium-sized school’s poll and top-ranked in the D5 Coaches Poll.
LCL led 32-0 at halftime of its season-opening 45-0 dismantling at home of Saint Mary’s Springs. Lake Country piled up 492 yards of offense and senior quarterback Luke Haertle went 15-for-23 passing for 233 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions. Haertle (6-4, 195) added two more rushing scores, including one of 80 yards early in the game, tallying 116 yards on six totes, helping the team average 7.6 yards per carry.
Lakeside had three turnovers in its 28-7 road loss to Jefferson last week.
Johnson Creek (1-0) at Palmyra-Eagle (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Bluejays hit the road on the heels of a 61-16 throttling of Parkview/Albany at home in week one. Johnson Creek’s Dylan Bredlow went 8-for-9 for 250 yards through the air with two touchdowns, adding five carries for 116 yards and three scores on the ground. Bredlow’s passing total was the 13th-highest statewide.
“Offensively, we did what we needed to do,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We were effective in our game plan. I thought Bredlow played exceptionally well (in his first start) at quarterback. I thought our offensive line did a nice job. Defensively, we were stout when we needed to be.”
“(After playing just two games last year and only one at home), it was good for the kids and good for us as coaches to get out there again. We had a great night on special teams with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown. Our young kids did a great job. We have a solid core of seniors who contributed, but we start two freshmen and three sophomores. They stepped up and played well. The competition steps up this week at Palmrya, so we’ll see where we are at.”
The Panthers look to regroup after a 34-8 road loss to Westfield. QB Chance Scheel was 20-for-36 for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. Scheel’s passing yardage was the 18th-most in the state last week.
“They run straight spread, with a lot of jet sweeps and some motion,” Wagner said. “They like to get their backs out into the flat area. They are decent sized up front. They have a real good back, No. 9, Joey Brown. They seem to like to use him. There are some things we’ll throw at them, being a true spread offense. I hope we’ll be able to keep them from moving the ball up and down the field on us
“Defensively, they showed us 3, 4 and 5 man fronts, and they do a lot of blitzing. I think we’ll see 3 and 4 man fronts because of the spread we run. We’ll spread them out.”
Horicon/Husty (0-1) at Mayville (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Marsh Bowl resumes with both teams coming off a Week 1 loss. The Cardinals were beaten by Cedar Grove-Belgium 38-20.
“They are super talented,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “They are returning a ton of seniors. They run a lot of misdirection inside. They run power and bunch everyone in tight. It’s like an old school Rio or Parkview team. It’s a real tight Wing-T, but they just overload the line on one side and play smash mouth. They will pass out of it. They do a good job getting guys deep for outs and verticals. They have all the talent in the world.”
Cam.-Friesland (0-1) at Dodgeland (0-1) 7 p.m.
Dodgeland and Cambria-Friesland enter the game with matching records. The Trojans lost to Deerfield 28-13 while C-F was shut out by Pardeeville 24-0.
The Hilltoppers remain a Wing-T offense with a 35 defense.
“They do a lot of trapping, and a lot of sweeps,” Dodgeland football coach Paul Scheel said. “Their left halfback seems to get ball a lot. Their quarterback is a tall, lengthy kid. They are pretty run heavy. Defensively, they stunt almost every play.”
Westfield (1-0) at Waterloo (0-1), 7 p.m.
Waterloo hosts an out-of-conference matchup with Westfield. The Pioneers were impressive in their first game, crushing Palmyra-Eagle 34-8.
Westfield has a two-headed monster in the rushing attack with junior quarterback Kashton Kangas and senior running back Hunter Goowdwin. Goodwin carried 20 times for 110 yards and a score
Dual-threat Kangas rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown himself while also completing eight of his 12 passing attempts for three scores. The Pirates will have their hands full in trying to contain these two Pioneers.
