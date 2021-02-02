HUSTISFORD — Adrianne Bader scored a game-high 18 points as Dodgeland avenged an earlier loss to Hustisford with a 49-44 Trailways East victory on Tuesday.

Hustisford (4-11) led 21-11 at the break, but Dodgeland (10-8) responded with 38 second half points. Bria Cramer and Jenna Hodgson sparked the Trojans after halftime, scoring all 12 and 10 of their points, respectively.

“We had the lead with just under 3 minutes left, up five,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said.

“They hit some key shots and hit their free throws and we didn’t make many of ours.”

Junior guard Rylie Collien had 16 points and six steals to lead Hustisford. Senior guard Kelsey Ewert added seven points and four steals for the Falcons.

On Thursday, Hustisford travels to play Williams Bay while Dodgeland hosts Oakfield.

DODGELAND 49,

HUSTISFORD 44

Dodgeland 11 38 — 49

Hustisford 21 23 — 44

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Blome 0 4-6 4, Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Firari 1 1-2 3, Cramer 3 3-6 12, Hodgson 2 6-8 10, Bader 7 4-4 18 Totals 14 18-26 49

Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Kehl 3 0-2 6, Ewert 2 3-5 7, Collien 6 3-7 16, Snyder 1 2-2 4, Joeckel 3 0-2 6, Kuehl 2 1-1 5 Totals 17 9-19 44

Three-point goals — D (Cramer 3), H (Collien 1)

Total fouls — D 18, H 19

Load comments