COTTAGE GROVE — Control issues plagued Watertown’s pitchers as the Goslings lost 5-4 to Monona Grove in a Badger East baseball game on Wednesday.
Starter Damon Lee and reliever Steven Gates combined to allow just two hits, but also threw four wild pitches and allowed 10 Silver Eagles to reach without a hit.
"We walked nine and hit one,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “We gave them 10 free bases. We consistently find ways to make it tough on ourselves. We did a better job tonight defensively, which was a positive. At some point, I feel like we will put all facets of the game together. We just haven't gotten there yet.”
Watertown catcher Taylor Walter, hitting out of the No. 9 spot, hammered a three-run double to left to put the Goslings up 3-2 in the second inning. After the Silver Eagles (9-6, 6-3 in conference) tied it with a run in the fifth and took the lead with two runs in the sixth, Watertown threatened in the seventh.
Gates reached on an error with one out and Evan Sellnow hit a ground ball single to center. Brady Martin drove in Gates with a ground ball single to left to make it a one-run game, but MG reliever Sam Baum got Ayden Schauer to pop out and Caleb Hinkes to fly out to center to end it.
Watertown (7-6, 5-5) hosts Kewaskum on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
MONONA GROVE 5, WATERTOWN 4
Watertown 030 000 1 — 4 7 1
Monona Grove 200 012 X — 5 2 2
WP: Baum
LP: Gates
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 3-1-0-0, Sellnow 4-0-2-0, Martin 4-0-2-1, Schauer 4-0-0-0, Hinkes 4-1-2-0, Clifford 2-0-0-0, Kehl 2-1-0-0, Lehman 2-1-0-0, T. Walter 3-0-1-3 Totals 28-4-7-4
