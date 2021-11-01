WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Luther Prep sophomore Jemma Habben had never raced at The Ridges Golf Course, the site of the WIAA State Cross Country Championships.
But her older sister, Maya, had competed there.
Habben put her older sibling’s advice to good use and finished a respectable 28th out of 151 runners in the Division 2 girls race in a time of 20 minutes, 22 seconds.
By avoiding the magnetic temptation to get out blazingly fast, Habben avoided burning out late in the race. So while she wasn’t among the leaders at the mile mark, she steadily climbed her way up the pecking order and finished strong.
By contrast, Beloit Turner junior Lydia Seifarth, who ran step for step with Habben at the Racine St. Catherine’s sectional before Habben won a footrace for the individual title, went out hard with the lead pack and fell back to Habben later in the race. Seifarth still finished 35th in 20:29. Both runners clocked in at 19:59 at UW-Parkside last week. At this meet, the top 20 finishers ran faster than that. Trying to match their pace early would have been a recipe for a flame out later on.
“I was just told to take it easy at the beginning, just ease into it, take the downhills fast,” Habben said. “It was really tough. All the hills, they were just really tough on the body. I felt really tired, my legs were heavy, but I finished. I have to give all the glory to God. I am thankful that I made it to state and especially (as part of) a team. That’s crazy. Towards the end, I was going to look for (Seifarth) to run with. I tried to kick at the end. It was a great experience. There’s so many people.”
Luther Prep’s girls finished 15th out of 16 teams with a 294 score.
The first time qualifiers got an education and a baptism by fire on what this event and this course are like.
Freshman Eleanor Wendorff (73rd, 21:17), sophomore Ellie Backus (100th, 21:55), sophomore Alexis Veenhuis (113th, 22:18) and senior Holly Fluege (140th, 23:32) also scored for the Phoenix. Senior Alana Sulzle (144th, 24:18) and freshman Calliope Horn (149th, 25:02) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
Wendorff maintained her pace well throughout the race to finish out the season as a steady No. 2 runner for the Phoenix.
“I was trying my best not to get caught in the crowd and get stuck behind people that were not my pace,” Wendorff said. “I just tried to pace myself the best I could, so I ended up with a time that I am satisfied with. (Competing here), it was insane. All the high tech (with the large digital scoreboard at the finish line), it was crazy. It was amazing. I am blessed to be here.”
Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm enjoyed watching his team, which will have five returning starters back next season from a conference and sectional championship squad, gain valuable experience on the big stage.
“It was a beautiful day to run,” Gumm said.
“The course has a lot of great hills to go on. The competition is fantastic. Jemma’s time, while not her PR, was certainly a great race against top notch competition. Couldn’t ask for better. Eleanor did real well, too. She’s good to keep pushing herself to the next level. It’s fun to watch her excel, too.
“This was the crowning achievement on a great season. These girls worked hard and put in a lot of time over a lot of weeks and it’s been fun to watch them have some awesome success.”
Division 2 girls scores: Dodgeville/Mineral Point 88. Shorewood 89, Freedom 160, Little Chute 161, Notre Dame 172, Rice Lake 194, Xavier 202, Medford 203, New Berlin Eisenhower 222, Amery 242, New Glarus/Monticello 264, West Salem 268, Shawano 275, Winneconne 279, Luther Prep 294, Deerfield/Cambridge 363
