Junior setter Payton Roets put up 16 assists and senior setter and outside hitter Alayna Westenberg added 12 as Watertown’s volleyball team earned its first win of the season with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-17 sweep of Portage on Tuesday.
Westenberg added seven kills and five digs. Senior outside hitter Kennedy Pugh led in kills with nine and added a team-high eight aces to go with four digs. Junior middle Maryann Gudenkauf had seven kills and two blocks. Roets served seven aces and junior Ashley Stas added three. Sophomore middle Abby Walsh had one block.
“We’ve been really focused on controlling our runs and mixing up our offensive options this week in practice and we really felt it paid off for us tonight,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “The progress we showed gives us the momentum we need to continue our upward trend in consistency. We continue to view every night as a gift and are grateful to get the win on top of it all.”
Watertown (1-4) plays at Baraboo on Thursday.
