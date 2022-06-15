The Waterloo Pirates softball squad placed a league leading seven players amongst those honored with Capitol South softball all-conference accolades.
Senior Michaela Riege, junior Ava Jaehnke, sophomore Katrina Freund, senior Quinnly Hush and sophomore Brenna Huebner were all named to the first team. Senior Abbie Gier and junior Sophia Schneider were voted to the second team.
Riege capped off her final season with Waterloo in sensational fashion, finishing tops on her team and the conference in multiple categories. Riege led the Capitol South Conference in hits (38), RBIs (31), batting average (.603) and on base percentage (.662). Defensively, her fielding percentage was among the best in the league, finishing percentage (.984).
Jaehnke finished third on the team, and within the conference, in hits (34) and RBIS (28), but led the Capitol South Conference in runs, with 39. Jaehnke led Waterloo in triples (4) and home runs (5), and tied for second with doubles (7) and was fourth in singles (18). Her batting average of .540 was fourth best among all starting Pirates, and her on base percentage of .610 was third on her team. Jahenke was also one of five Pirates to post a perfect fielding percentage.
Freund’s sophomore season ended with some big numbers in league play, finishing behind only her teammate Riege in hits (35) and RBIs (30). Freund tied with Riege for the best batting average (.603) in the Capitol South Conference. Freund was second among the Pirates in singles (37), but led Waterloo in doubles (9).
Hush was fourth in the league in hits (30) and fifth in the league in batting average (.455) and on base percentage (.500). Hush finished her senior campaign with 21 singles, seven doubles and one home run. Hush was fifth among Waterloo starters in RBIs (20)
Huebner finished 2022 with 17 hits, and a batting average of .340 and an on base percentage of .444. Huebner’s on-base plus slugging percentage was .924, and her fielding percentage was .965.
Abbie Gier closed out her senior season with Waterloo fourth on the team in RBIs (24) and runs (24). She was fifth on the team in hits (23). Gier capped her final season with the Pirates with 12 singles, 7 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs. Her batting average this season was .383, and her on base percentage was .464.
Sophia Schneider was sixth amongst her fellow Pirates in hits (22) and RBIs (18). She notched 15 singles, 4 doubles and 3 home runs. As a pitcher, Schneider posted a win-loss record of 4-2, throwing for 32 1/3 innings, striking out 48 batters.
Waterloo won the Capitol South Conference with a perfect mark of 8-0 in league play, followed by Cambridge (5-3); Marshall (5-3); Wisconsin Heights (2-6) and Belleville (0-8).
CAPITOL SOUTH SOFTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo; Ava Jaehnke, jr., Waterloo; Katrina Freund, so., Waterloo; Quinnly Hush, sr., Waterloo; Brenna Huebner, so., Waterloo; Josi Mender, jr., Marshall; Zara Quam, jr., Marshall; Allie Rateike, jr., Marshall; Halle Weisensel, jr., Marshall; Kate Downing, sr., Cambirdge; Saveea Freeland, so., Cambridge; Emma Nottestad, sr., Cambridge.
SECOND TEAM
Abbie Gier, sr., Waterloo; Sophia Schneider, jr., Waterloo; Kaitlin Jesberger, jr., Marshall; Sydney Stuntebeck, fr., Marshall; Audiranne Keiler, sr., Cambridge; Kayla Roidt, jr., Cambridge; Hannah Larson, jr., Cambridge; Makayla Westphal, jr., Wisconsin Heights; Emily VanRiper, jr., Wisconsin Heights; Daryn Schaefer, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Kailey Prochaska, jr., Belleville; Mickey Stampfl, sr., Belleville.
HONORABLE MENTION
Wisconsin Heights — Ashley Michelson, sr.
