BRODHEAD — McKenna Young knocked down 14 kills to lead the Brodhead Cardinals past the Eagles, 25-7, 25-5, 25-12, in a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match on Thursday.
Jefferson’s Aidyn Messmann and Presley Biwer collected eight and six digs, respectively. Alexis Kammerer paced the Brodhead offense with 36 assists.
"With illnesses and injuries...It was good to be able to get everyone some more experience," Jefferson head coach Kaley Jacobson Spiegel said.
BRODHEAD 3, JEFFERSON 0
Brodhead 25 25 25
Jefferson 7 5 12
