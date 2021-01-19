HUSTISFORD — Savannah Manthey led four players in double figures with 17 points as Pardeeville outlasted Hustisford’s girls basketball team 61-55 in double overtime on Tuesday.
Hustisford (3-8) led 29-21 at halftime behind 14 of junior guard Rylie Collien’s career-high 27 points, but Pardeeville (7-6) rallied to force overtime and eventually prevail.
“We had a couple unforced turnovers that cost us (at the end),” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “Being a young team, we’re not used to being in the close games, and we ran out of energy. Great effort tonight, though.”
Collien added seven rebounds and four steals. Kelsey Ewert led the Falcons on the boards with 11 rebounds. Junior guard Ari Hildebrandt had four steals.
Hustisford plays at Horicon on Thursday.
PARDEEVILLE 61, HUSTISFORD 55, 2 OT
Pardeeville 21 25 7 5 — 61
Hustisford 29 17 7 2 — 55
Pardeeville (fg ft-fta pts) — Maas 1 4-8 7, Manthey 6 2-4 17, Ott 2 0-0 4, Wheeler 4 0-2 10, Lynch 4 1-2 10, Brenneman 0 2-2 2, Ernst 4 3-5 11 Totals 21 12-23 61
Hustisford Bischoff 1 0-0 2, A. Hildrbreandt 4 0-4 9, Kehl 3 1-2 7, Ewert 0 1-2 1, Collien 9 5-8 27, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Jakel 1 1-1 3, Kuehl 1 2-2 4 Totals 20 10-19 55
Three-point goals — P (Maas 1, Manthey 3, Wheeler 2, Lynch 1), H (Hildebrandt 1, Collien 4)
Total fouls — P 19, H 19
Fouled out — P (Lynch), H (Bischoff)
