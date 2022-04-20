STOUGHTON — Watertown’s boys golf team finished eighth at the Badger Conference meet played at the Stoughton Country Club on Tuesday.

Senior Aaron Sellnow shot 100. Sophomores Graeson Mihalko (113) and Tyler Kremer (125) and senior Zachary Weller (137) rounded out the scoring.

Team scores: Waunakee 311, DeForest 321, Milton 328, Fort Atkinson 339, Monona Grove 341, Stoughton 347, Beaver Dam 400, Watertown 475.

